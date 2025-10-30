Resident Evil Requiem will be coming to Fortnite next year

Players who pre-order Requiem on the Epic Games Store will receive a special Fortnite skin based on Grace Ashcroft and more

The Fortnite goodies will be distributed after Requiem's February 27, 2026 release

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Requiem will be coming to Fortnite next year.

The publisher shared the collaboration in a social media post today, confirming that players who pre-order Resident Evil Requiem on the Epic Games Store will receive a special Fortnite outfit based on protagonist Grace Ashcroft, along with other as-yet undisclosed items.

"Resident Evil Requiem is coming to Fortnite," Capcom said. "Order Resident Evil Requiem on the Epic Games Store to get a Grace Ashcroft Fortnite skin & more. Stay tuned for more info."

The studio also noted that these pre-order goodies "will be distributed after Resident Evil Requiem's release", which means players will receive their rewards after the game launches on February 27, 2026.

Fortnite featured a Resident Evil crossover back in 2021 with the addition of Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, and later Leon S. Kennedy and Clair Redfield in 2023.

It's unclear if these characters will make a return alongside the Requiem collab next year.

Resident Evil Requiem is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem have officially gone live. The Standard Edition is available for $69.99 / £64.99, while the Deluxe Edition is $79.99 / £74.99 and also comes with a costume based on Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu for Grace.

