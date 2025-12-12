Larian Studios has announced Divinity at The Game Awards 2025

The announcement came after a mysterious marketing stunt surrounding a hellish statue

Larian calls Divinity its "most ambitious title yet"

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has announced its next major game, Divinity, at The Game Awards 2025.

If you've been keeping up with TGA's marketing stunt, which involved a hellish-looking statue that had everyone guessing, well, we finally have our answer as to what game it was promoting.

With a gruesome trailer filled with blood and horror shown live during the ceremony, Larian confirmed that Divinity is the studio's "most ambitious title yet" that will bring fans "an RPG with greater breadth and depth than ever before."

"Despite our long history with the series, this is our first game entitled 'Divinity'," said Swen Vincke, founder and game director at Larian Studios. "We’re ready to bring everything we’ve done previously into one place. This marks the beginning of something with more breadth, depth, and intimacy than anything we’ve created before.

"We’ve been building toward this moment ever since we took our fate into our own hands. This is the Divinity we’ve always wanted to make and you're going to have loads of fun with it."

Divinity - Cinematic Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

According to the studio, while Divinity is a brand new title in the Divinity series, it doesn't require any experience with the previous Larian titles, but fans who have played Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin 2 will still be able to "enjoy greater understanding and continuity."

The creepy statue, which we now know is called The Hellstone, was also pictured in the trailer and may have also contributed to the game's leak ahead of The Game Awards, which included trademarks registered to the Divinity series.

Other games were also leaked, like the latest Tomb Raider game, so it just goes to show that keeping major projects under wraps these days is also an achievement in and of itself. After announcing the game last night, Larian went ahead and joined in on the joke by changing its banner on X / Twitter to show the trademark filing leak.

