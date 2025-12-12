I don’t often replay games after I complete them, and when I do, there are years-long gaps between my playthroughs. But after devouring Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 back in April, and as the year comes to a close, I’m weighing up which games can fill up my incoming free time. I find I'm desperate to return to the canvas – so Expedition 33’s new DLC announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.

At The Game Awards 2025 – where Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also took home the top prize of Game of the Year, as well as several other trophies – while saying thanks to the game’s players during an acceptance speech, Sandfall Interactive CEO Guillaume Broche proved “actions are worth more than words” by announcing the ‘Thank You’ update.

This free DLC includes several new features and content, as you can see in the trailer below.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Thank You Update Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Of course, the standout addition is a new environment: Verso’s Drafts.

This more vibrant location than anywhere else in the game’s world comes from the mind of a younger Verso, complete with candy, toys, and, of course, more vicious Nevrons to contend with. There’s also the promise of new boss battles for late-game players to challenge within the Endless Tower.

Beyond this additional content, Sandfall Interactive has launched several quality-of-life improvements with the update. This includes new localizations, better performance across platforms, including handheld PC systems, and an official photo mode.

You can pause at any time – even mid-battle – to snap shots with a wide range of creative tools to use in your compositions, including filters, the ability to add new light sources, and adjust the camera’s qualities as if it were real hardware.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’ve not had time to dive into the update yet, but I know I’ll be spending as much time as I can with it over the weekend – and maybe that replay I’ve been desperate for will help me get back into the game’s battle system so I’m prepared for the new challenges.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.