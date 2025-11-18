The Game Awards 2025 nominees for 29 celebrated categories are now live

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads with 12 nominations

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei have also picked up eight nominations each

The Game Awards 2025 nominees have been announced, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominates the categories as the most-nominated game in the show's history.

Voting for the annual awards ceremony is officially live ahead of the scheduled event on December 11, and you can now head over to the official Game Awards website to cast your ballot in 29 categories.

The awards for this year's celebrated games will be announced alongside new reveals, trailers, musical performances, and other news, and the show will be hosted, once again, by founder Geoff Keighley.

The nominees for the prestigious Game of the Year award comprise some of the biggest hits of 2025, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Hades 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads this year, earning a total of 12 nominations among its Game of the Year recognition, making it the most-nominated game in the show's history.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei follow behind with eight nominations each, Hades 2 with six, and Hollow Knight: Silksong picking up five.

Clair Obscur also leads the Best Performance category, with Ben Starr, Jennifer English, and Charlie Cox receiving nominations, and are joined by Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's Troy Baker, Ghost of Yotei's Erika Ishii, and Silent Hill f star, Konatsu Kato.

Alongside Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Indie Game, nominees for Most Anticipated Game have also been revealed, which feature titles set to release next year like Grand Theft Auto 6, 007 First Light, Marvel’s Wolverine, and Resident Evil Requiem, as well as The Witcher 4.

For the full breakdown of this year's nominations, you can check out the categories below. We'll also keep you updated on the winners when The Game Awards 2025 airs next month.

The Game Awards 2025 - Nominees:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

BEST NARRATIVE

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f

BEST ART DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb, Hades 2

Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill f

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f

Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

South of Midnight

Wanderstop

BEST ONGOING

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

BEST MOBILE GAME

Destiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

BEST VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

BEST ACTION

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Split Fiction

BEST RPG

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Outer Worlds 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

BEST FIGHTING

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

BEST FAMILY

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Party!

LEGO Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Split Fiction

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

The Alters

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

BEST SPORTS/RACING

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

BEST ADAPTATION

A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)

Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)

Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto 6

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

brawk - Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)

Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

MenaRD - Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Gen.G - League of Legends

NRG - Valorant

Team Falcons - DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2

