Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase live build-up: gearing up for the latest Switch 2 game announcements today

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is just a few hours away and I'm anticipating a deluge of new game announcements from pretty major third-party developers.

A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is a little different from your standard Nintendo Direct, as it focuses on games that are made by Nintendo's "publishing and development partners" rather than the company itself.

This means that you're unlikely to see a new Super Mario game announced, for example, though there is still a possibility that some spin-offs by external teams (think the likes of Cadence of Hyrule) could show up.

I'll be here to guide you through the entire live event with a steady stream of predictions, news, and rumors as the show gets into gear, and then a flurry of updates as the announcements drop.

As confirmed by Nintendo, the next Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase takes place today, February 5, 2026.

It will start at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 8AM CT / 2PM GMT.

Nintendo has also told us the rough length of the broadcast: 30 minutes.

Where to watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 2.5.2026 - YouTube

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will be broadcast via Nintendo's official YouTube channel. You can see an embedded version of the video above or follow along my live text updates below.

Live coverage by Live coverage by Dashiell Wood Social Links Navigation Gaming Editor I'm TechRadar's Gaming Editor, and it's my job to keep on top of all things Nintendo Switch 2. I've kept up with the console since it was just a whispered rumor, covering the many leaks ahead of reveal. Ahead of release, I attended official Nintendo events to test the console, and have spent countless hours playing a wide range of games on it since.