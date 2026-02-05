Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase live build-up: gearing up for the latest Switch 2 game announcements today
Join us ahead of the next Nintendo Direct
The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is just a few hours away and I'm anticipating a deluge of new game announcements from pretty major third-party developers.
A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is a little different from your standard Nintendo Direct, as it focuses on games that are made by Nintendo's "publishing and development partners" rather than the company itself.
This means that you're unlikely to see a new Super Mario game announced, for example, though there is still a possibility that some spin-offs by external teams (think the likes of Cadence of Hyrule) could show up.
I'll be here to guide you through the entire live event with a steady stream of predictions, news, and rumors as the show gets into gear, and then a flurry of updates as the announcements drop.
Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase: date and start time
As confirmed by Nintendo, the next Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase takes place today, February 5, 2026.
It will start at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 8AM CT / 2PM GMT.
Nintendo has also told us the rough length of the broadcast: 30 minutes.
Where to watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase
The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will be broadcast via Nintendo's official YouTube channel. You can see an embedded version of the video above or follow along my live text updates below.
I'm TechRadar's Gaming Editor, and it's my job to keep on top of all things Nintendo Switch 2. I've kept up with the console since it was just a whispered rumor, covering the many leaks ahead of reveal. Ahead of release, I attended official Nintendo events to test the console, and have spent countless hours playing a wide range of games on it since.
Live coverage as it happens
If that wasn't enough, I'm expecting Village and 7 too
If Requiem is shown, then I would bet on at least a brief look at Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7: Biohozard too.
Both games were announced to be coming alongside Requiem as part of a mega all-in-one pack, so it makes sense to show them together - especially if they're the great ports we're anticipating.
On the that subject...
Speaking of Resident Evil Requiem's performance, my colleague Josie recently went hands-on with the game at a Nintendo event and was very impressed with the quality of the port.
"In general, I didn’t notice any frame drops or performance issues at all in the demo; an impressive feat that’s a testament to the Switch 2’s capabilities, provided games have been well-optimized," she wrote.
"The majority of the credit, therefore, goes to Capcom for its ability to do said optimization, as well as its impressive RE Engine."
Hopefully Isaiah is right, and Capcom will be keen to show off just what it has achieved here with either a new trailer or demo later today.
We're expecting lots of Resi news
I just had a quick chat to our resident Resident Evil head and Staff Writer Isaiah what he thinks will be in store for survival horror fans.
"My second most anticipated game of 2026, Resident Evil Requiem, is fast approaching, with its launch set for February 27, and believe me, my hype levels are through the roof," he said.
"Based on all I’ve seen so far, Requiem has strong potential to be the best game in the Resident Evil franchise, and I’m expecting this Nintendo Direct to shed some more light on the game’s mysteries.
I suspect now could be our first true opportunity for a public demo alongside the release of a new trailer that reveals another major character or location. The game launch is only a few weeks away, and typically, Capcom releases its Resident Evil demos at least two weeks before each game arrives – and while the rumored PlayStation State of Play is set for next week, Capcom has only marketed Requiem via its own showcases, or those by Nvidia, and Nintendo thus far.
It would also be the perfect chance to showcase the game’s performance on the Switch 2 too!"
Hello everyone!
Welcome to the beginning of my Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase live coverage.
With the event set to kick off in just over an hour, I'm going to start by running down some of my biggest predictions...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.