Capcom Spotlight is back this week, taking place on March 5

There will be updates for titles like Pragmata and Monster Hunter Stories 3

One big game, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, appears to be missing

Big news, Capcom-heads. The company's Capcom Spotlight showcase is returning this week with updates for upcoming games, as well as titles that have already released.

Announced via the developer's official website, Capcom Spotlight takes place on March 5, 2026 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT / 11pm CEST. The showcase will last for "approximately 30 minutes."

Capcom has already outlined the games that will feature during the event: Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, and Street Fighter 6.

Those first two are releasing imminently, on March 13 and April 24, respectively, so a few more concrete details for each would be welcome. As for Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, launching on March 27, Capcom says it will delve into the collection's online features. As for Mega Man: Dual Override, it will announce the winners of the Robot Master Design Contest.

That leaves Street Fighter 6. The next Season 3 character, Alex, is due to arrive on March 17. However, there may also be a tease for the final Season 3 character, Ingrid, though she's likely to be a good few months out yet.

Curiously, Capcom has made no mention of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, details of which have been scant since its appearance at Gamescom 2025. The game is still due out sometime in 2026. And yes, it's only March, so we're early doors, but it is starting to seem like the upcoming action game won't arrive until much later in the year.

Of course, Resident Evil Requiem has just come out, and fans are no doubt wondering if and when the series' staple Mercenaries mode (or additional story DLC) will be added to the game. I don't expect any info here so close to the game's launch. But hopefully we won't be left out in the cold for too long on that front.

