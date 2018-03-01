PlayStation Plus March 2018: all the free PS4 games you can get this month

Are you a PlayStation Plus subscriber on the hunt for free PS4 games? Welcome! We've rounded up all the free games and discounts for the month of March down below so you can enter 2018 in style - plus, you'll find the deals from prior months, too.

The best perks of being a PlayStation Plus subscriber is that, each month, you’re given a range of free games across the PS4, PS3 and PS Vita platforms.

This is a great way to try games you might not otherwise have played, whether because they're indie titles that slip under your radar or simply because you don’t have the funds to buy several games a month.

Even if you don’t plan to play them straight away, or you’re not sure if they’re your kind of game, we’d say it’s always worth claiming them while you can get them for free; you'll then have access to them for as long as you have an active PS Plus account.

Since this is a monthly event, we’ve decided to create a one-stop shop where you’ll be able to find the newest free games, as well as scroll back and see which games were featured in previous months. That way you’ll know whether it’s worth holding out for a game to appear in an upcoming PlayStation Plus haul or if it's already been offered.

So without further ado, here are the free PlayStation Plus games in North America, Europe and Australia for March 2018.

March 2018

March 2018 promises to be one the biggest months for free PS Plus games to date, with FromSoftware's classic PS4-exclusive Bloodborne leading the charge, followed by Insomniac's excellent Ratchet & Clank reboot.

Bloodborne - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £29.99 / AU$47.95

From the creators of Dark Souls comes Bloodborne, a gothic action-RPG that sees you battle hordes of beasts while trying to terminate the source of a plague that has turned the city of Yharnam's inhabitants into infected maniacs.

Ratchet & Clank - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £29.99 / AU$52.95

A visually-stunning reboot that brings two of PlayStation's greatest mascots into the 4K and HDR era, Ratchet & Clank is joyous and inventive sci-fi shooter that happens to be family friendly.

Legend of Kay - PS3 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$29.95

A young cat-like warrior is tasked with protecting his people from invading gorillas and rats using his superior martial arts skills.

Mighty No. 9 - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

From the creator of Mega Man comes Mighty No. 9, a spiritual successor that features near-identical platform-based shooter gameplay. It wasn't especially well-received, but you can't argue with 'free'.

Claire: Extended Cut - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $24.99 / £13.99 / AU$25.95

An innovative survival horror game, Claire: Extended Cut mixes modern and retro pixel-art style with 2.5D gameplay that reacts to the decisions that you make. It's also got multiple endings, too!

Bombing Busters - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $6.99 / £5.79 / AU$10.45

Clearly inspired by the Bomberman series, this puzzle game sees you take on a number of mazes and face off against large opponents using only the bombs at your disposal.

February 2018

RiME - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £29.99 / AU$47.95

Sporting a beautiful art style and terrific animation, RiME is a third-person adventure game about a boy who washes ashore a mysterious island after witnessing his father's death. We promise he doesn't become the Green Arrow.

Knack - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £3.99 / AU$7.55

Created by PlayStation legend Mark Cerny, Knack was one of the PlayStation 4's launch titles, and was intended to become one of the brand's signature mascots. Err, good luck with that, Sony!

StarBlood Arena - PSVR - usually $19.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

Test your mettle in StarBlood Arena – an action-packed arena combat game that sees you face off against space pilots from all over the galaxy.

Spelunker HD - PS3 - usually $16.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Technically a remake of the 1985 NES port of Tim Martin's classic Spelunker arcade game, Spelunker HD not only sports a high-def makeover, it also boasts over 100 brand new levels.

Mugen Souls Z - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

A Japanese RPG that features turn-based, open-field combat, Mugen Souls Z sees its spunky main protagonist Chou-Chou attempt to dominate the seven prettiest planets in the universe. Not to be confused with Dark Souls.

Exiles End - PS Vita - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

A throwback to the action-adventure games of the Commodore 64 and Amiga era, Exiles End is a platformer that should appeal to fans of games like Another World and Flashback.

Grand Kingdom - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $39.99 / £11.99 / AU$24.95

It's a good month for fans of Japanese role-playing titles, with Grand Kingdom offering a different kind of experience to Mugen Souls Z by bringing classic beat 'em up and board game elements into its gameplay.

January 2018

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - PS4 - usually $59.99 / £49.99 / AU$99.95

Batman: The Telltale Series - PS4 - usually $24.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

StarBlood Arena - PSVR - usually $19.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

Sacred 3 - PS3 - usually $14.99 / £15.99 / AU$17.95

Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £19.99 / AU$39.95

Uncanny Valley - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $12.99 / £11.59 / AU$21.95

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness - PS Vita - usually $29.99 / £34.99 / AU$54.95

December 2017

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of the Legendary Legends - PS4 - usually $9.99 / £11.99 / AU$17.95

Xblaze Lost: Memories - PS3 - usually $39.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95

Syberia Collection - PS3 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95

Forma 8 - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Wanted Corp - PS Vita - usually $11.99 / £9.49 / AU$17.95

November 2017

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - PSVR - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

Worms Battlegrounds - PS4 - usually $24.99 / £19.99 / AU$30.95

Bound - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$29.95

R-Type Dimensions - PS3 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Rag Doll Kung Fu - PS3 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$7.75

Dungeon Punks - PS Vita - usually $14.99 / £11.99 / AU$22.95

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse (Episodes 1 & 2) - PS Vita - usually $24.99 / £15.99 / AU$29.95

October 2017

Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain – PS4 – (usually £24.99/ $19.99/ AU $39.95)

Amnesia: Collection – PS4 – (usually £23.99/ $29.99/ AU $42.95)

Monster Jam Battlegrounds – PS3 – (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)

Hustle Kings – PS3 and PlayStation Vita – (usually £9.99/ $9.99/ AU $19.45)

Hue – PS4 and PSVita – (usually £11.99/ $14.99/ AU $22.95)

Sky Force Anniversary – PS4 and PSVita – (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)

September 2017

inFamous: Second Son - PS4 - (usually $19.99 / £34.99 / AU$54.99)

Strike Vector Ex - PS4 - (usually $14.99 / £11.99 / AU$22.95)

Truck Racer - PS3 - (usually $9.99 / £10.99 / AU$16.95)

Handball 2016 - PS3 - (usually $19.99 / £19.99 / AU$29.95)

We Are Doomed - PS Vita - (usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95)

Hatoful Boyfriend - PS Vita - (usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95)

August 2017

Just Cause 3 – PS4 – (usually £44.99 / $59.99 / AU$99.95 )

– (usually / / ) Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry – PS4 – (usually £11.99 / $14.99 / AU$22.95 )

– (usually / / ) Super Motherload – PS3 – (usually £15.99 / $14.99 / AU$20.95 )

– (usually / / ) Snakeball – PS3 – (usually £3.29 / $9.99 / AU$5.95 )

– (usually / / ) Downwell – PS Vita – (usually £3.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.55 )

– (usually / / ) Level 22 – PS Vita – (cross buy) (usually £6.99 / $6.49 / AU$11.95 )

Tokyo Jungle is the best kind of weird.

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

October 2016

September 2016

August 2016