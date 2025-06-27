The Nintendo Switch 2 has arrived, and it's already making waves in the console space. I've been testing Nintendo's latest hybrid handheld since it launched and absolutely love the many upgrades that it offers compared to the original Switch.

That said, the PlayStation 5 still sits atop our guide to the best gaming console in 2025 - a hand-picked list based on my own personal testing. Although it's still a little too early for the Switch 2 to secure its precise place on it, it's undoubtedly not going to reach the top spot.

That probably leaves you wondering just what makes the PS5 so special, not just in comparison to the Nintendo Switch 2 but also the other major competing consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S. Here are the biggest reasons why it's number one right now.

It offers ideal all-round performance

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is easily the more portable console, but the PS5 wins when it comes to raw performance. It's a fantastic all-rounder, with fast loading times, smooth framerates, and support for high-end graphical features like ray tracing and 4K resolution visuals.

It's significantly more powerful than the cheaper Xbox Series S and even outperforms the Xbox Series X in most real-world scenarios - despite being slightly weaker than Microsoft's behemoth box on paper when it comes to the speed of its CPU and GPU power. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, for example, runs more smoothly on PS5 than it does on Series X, and it's not the only game where that is the case.

Most titles also offer the ability to switch between 'Performance' and 'Quality' modes, with the former targeting a 60fps frame rate and the latter achieving 30fps at 4K resolution. I personally always choose the higher framerate here, but those with more of an eye for detail or one of the best gaming TVs are well catered to, too.

Downloads are speedy with its Wi-Fi 6 capabilities (if you have a compatible router, that is), and the 1TB of internal storage space found on the newer PS5 Slim model should be more than enough for most game libraries. If it's not, you can pick up any of the best PS5 SSDs easily, or rely on one of the many cheap PS5 external hard drives.

This all results in a nice, simple gaming experience that is well worth the 499.99 / £479.99 price tag (or $449.99 / £389.99 for the all-digital console variant).

You're playing with one of the best controllers around

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Hopix Art)

The PS5 comes bundled with the DualSense Wireless Controller - and what a controller it is! It takes everything good about the already compelling DualShock 4 to new heights, with an overhauled design that not only looks slick and modern but feels superb in the hands.

It's comfortable over long sessions (especially compared to the Joy-Con 2 controllers), with an iconic and practical button layout that's easy to pick up and play. The unique adaptive triggers are used in interesting ways, whether that's to simulate the unique feel of each weapon in The Last of Us Part 1 or add some extra weight to platforming in Astro Bot.

Paired with the detailed haptic feedback, you have the perfect gamepad for everything from kicking back for a few rounds of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to getting fully immersed in an atmospheric adventure like Silent Hill 2.

Competitors like the Xbox Wireless Controller are still very good, don't get me wrong, but they're nowhere near as innovative or exciting as the DualSense, even almost five years after its original debut.

The only clear area where the controller is lacking is its dismal battery life. It lasts about six hours in most situations, which has me scrambling for a charging cable a little more often than I'd like. Still, this is only a minor quibble in the face of an otherwise perfect pad.

The exclusives are still winners

(Image credit: Sony / Shift Up)

You can't talk about the PS5 without also touching on the console's PS5 exclusives, which have quite a reputation for quality. Even with phenomenal titles like Stellar Blade and Horizon Forbidden West now available on PC, the PS5 still offers the best value way to play them.

While Sony is particularly known for cinematic experiences like God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, dig a little deeper and you'll find that there's truly something for everyone in the exclusive library. Gran Turismo 7 offers a best-in-class driving experience, with heaps of content and incredibly life-like graphics.

Demon's Souls is a great way to scratch the itch for challenging combat, while Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Rise of the Ronin offer two distinct historical adventures. Meanwhile, Astro Bot is a fantastic platformer, as is the free console pack-in Astro's Playroom.

New releases like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach continue to bolster the exclusive library, and with the likes of Ghost of Yotei on the way, PS5 owners have lots to look forward to.

Better still, the robust PS4 backwards compatibility also gives you access to a vast library of some of the best PS4 games. If you're desperate to play something like Bloodborne, you're just not going to get that experience anywhere else.