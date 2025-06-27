I do love a good treasure hunt, and the more dysfunctional it is the better – so I'm really intrigued by Low Life, which is one of the latest Korean dramas to come to one of the best streaming services.

Disney's been streaming some really good stuff from Korea lately: its Nine Puzzles was a rewarding slow burn of a serial killer thriller, and while Low Life is a very different kind of story, it sounds like it's going to be of similarly high quality.

The 11-parter is written and directed by Kang Yun-seong, who wrote Disney+'s Big Bet and directed the hit movie The Outlaws. It's a tale of small-time schemers who hear about the ultimate treasure hunt and decide to make it theirs. Naturally a whole host of other people have the same idea, and many of those people are exactly the kind of people you don't want to run into.

Low Life | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ Singapore - YouTube Watch On

What we know about Low Life so far

Low Life is a period drama set in the 1970s amid South Korea's "murky" underworld, and as The Hollywood Reporter reports, the star of the show is veteran Korean star Ryu Seung-ryong – who you may have seen in Disney Plus's Moving. He plays conman Oh Gwanseok, a veteran crook who's looking for the obligatory one last score, and he recruits his rather naive nephew Oh Heedong (rising star Yang Se-jong) to help.

I haven't seen the show yet but I like the setup: it reminds me of countless odd-couple dramas such as the peerless Midnight Run, which starred Robert De Niro and James Brolin. Having mismatched protagonists facing all kinds of obstacles is usually a recipe for a thoroughly entertaining time, and the buddy dynamic tends to be a lot of fun, so I'm hoping this will earn a spot as one of the best Disney+ shows.

Low Life will premiere as a Hulu Original in the US and will stream internationally on Disney+. The premiere is on July 16, with three episodes available at once, and the remaining eight episodes will be released weekly until the two-part finale on August 13.

