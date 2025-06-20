New Korean serial killer drama Nine Puzzles has become the most-watched drama from the country on Disney+ in 2025, joining the ranks of the streamer's most-watched titles so far this year.

Released between May 21 and June 4 of this year, the show also had the most viewers overall across the Asia-Pacific region – no mean feat considering the second seasons of Andor and Doctor Who, two of the best Disney+ shows, were still going strong during that period. And, with the thriller continuing to gather momentum, don’t be surprised if it tops the charts in Western markets before long.

While we’re still awaiting Rotten Tomatoes scores on the show, Hollywood Reporter have praised the “complex, patient plotting, elevated tone and unconventional characters,” which you can get a flavor of in the trailer below. Bear in mind, which of the best streaming services you can watch on varies by territory, with Nine Puzzles assembling its pieces on Hulu in the US.

Nine Puzzles | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Directed by Yoon Jong-bin, Nine Puzzles follows Kim Da-mi’s Yoon E-na, a socially awkward but brilliantly gifted criminal profiler who, as a teenager, witnessed the aftermath of her uncle’s brutal (and as yet unsolved) murder, finding herself a suspect in the process. A decade on, she joins the Seoul Met’s violent crimes unit, only to find herself paired with Kim Han-saem (Son Suk-ku), the very detective who had her on his radar all those years ago.

When a new spate of killings begins, each body accompanied by a similar cryptic puzzle piece as that of Yoon E-na’s uncle, the pair must set their differences aside to navigate a complex web stretching back a decade. With each puzzle piece giving clues as to the next murder, the investigators race to assemble the full picture before the next body falls.

Director Yoon calls the show “a great ride, with lots of great complex twists” and while Nine Puzzles certainly demands the viewer’s attention, the series sets itself apart from similar stories, such as David Fincher’s Seven, with its, at times, light touch – Yoon refers to the show as a “mystery cartoon” – and quirky protagonist.

Said protagonist, Yoon E-na, is portrayed masterfully by Kim Da-mi, who captures the childlike nature of someone somewhat still rooted in the age in which they experienced unresolvable trauma. But while the catalyst for her adult identity is undeniably harrowing, the resultant character is a far cry from the usual hard-boiled detective, with Yoon E-na being a cheerful, impulsive breath of fresh air in an often dour genre that the director refers to as “a cartoon character that’s been dropped into reality.”

What are the critics saying about Nine Puzzles?

As mentioned, Nine Puzzles is yet to receive a Rotten Tomatoes score, however initial critical reviews have been strong. Decider advised audiences to “stream it” calling it “an intriguing thriller,” while Mashable call the show a “slow-burn K-drama success” hailing it as “must-watch” while praising “the timely atmosphere, the idyllic creepy house, the two glamorous stars [...] and highly ingenious suspense set pieces.”

Medium, meanwhile, were a little more critical, calling Nine Puzzles’ scene transitions “abrupt,” saying “it feels like there’s something off with the editing.”

As you’d expect from one of the most watched shows in the world right now, fans are loving it. Over on Reddit, one thread is titled “Nine Puzzles and why I’m loving it” with the user going into detail about how the show’s refreshing female representation, unique use of colour and complex clues, saying “I’m really enjoying this drama.”

Meanwhile, another user said they were “loving it [...] the story is actually intriguing [...] there are some top notch actors” while a third praised Kim Da-mi’s Yoon saying “I really like how unique her character is.”

Nine Puzzles is an addictive, complex K-drama that is both harrowing and heartwarming, with one of the most endearing leads in recent memory. If this is a puzzle you’re looking to solve, all eleven episodes can be streamed on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally right now.

