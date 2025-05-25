3 movies leaving Hulu in June 2025 - catch this Oscar-nominated drama with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

Summer is right around the corner, and so is Hulu's June 2025 schedule. On the one hand there are dozens of new Hulu movies and shows coming over the next few weeks, but on the other we'll have to bid farewell to others –and there are three movies I strongly recommend you to catch before they're gone.

While you can always count on the platform to not include the best Hulu movies and the best Hulu shows on its monthly lists of titles getting the chop, you never know what hidden gems could slip through the net, so we always have our eyes peeled.

In addition to the Oscar-nominated The Worst Person in the World (2021), I've selected an action thriller and a historical drama about Ted Kaczynski, aka. the US domestic terrorist known as The Unabomber.

The Worst Person in the World (2021)

The Worst Person In The World - Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

Age rating: R

Length: 128 minutes

Director: Joachim Trier

Leaving on: June 13

Trier's romantic comedy-drama made waves as a powerful story of self-discovery and meaning, earning an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature in addition to Best Original Screenplay. Lead star Renate Reinsve also won big at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, taking home the award for Best Actress.

The Worst Person in the World is a coming-of-age story that follows the life of a medical student, Julie (Reinsve), in modern-day Oslo. Spanning over a four-year period, we see Julie tackling the trials and tribulations of romance and forging a career path, but ultimately these hardships will help her to discover who she really is.

Indemnity (2022)

Indemnity - Official Trailer (2022) Jarrid Geduld, Nicole Fortuin, Andre Jacobs - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

Age rating: N/A

Length: 124 minutes

Director: Travis Taute

Leaving on: June 8

Indemnity is a South African action-thriller directed by Travis Taute, who also wrote the movie's screenplay.

Theo Abrams (Jarrid Geduld) is a Cape Town-based ex-firefighter with a severe case of PTSD following a harrowing rescue mission. Theo is forced to go on the run after waking up to find his wife dead next to him with no recollection of what happened, with all the evidence pointing to him having murdered her. Theo faces a fight to clear his name and, in the process, expose a conspiracy that could have grave consequences for the nation.

Ted K (2022)

TED K - Official Trailer - In Theaters and on Digital February 18 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 85%

Age rating: R

Length: 120 minutes

Director: Tony Stone

Leaving on: June 17

The third movie with a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score leaving Hulu this month is a crime drama that chronicles the life of Theodore Kaczynski, a maths genius and former college professor who became the US domestic terrorist known as The Unabomber.

After abandoning his academic career to live as a recluse in the wilderness of Montana, Kaczynski embarked on a mail-bombing campaign between 1978 and 1995 in protest at what he saw as the destruction of the natural environment being caused by the advance of modern technology. Based on Ted Kaczynski's diaries and writings, Tony Stone's film follows his transformation from eccentric activist into a cunning and calculating terrorist whose attacks left three people dead, and who managed to elude the authorities for almost two decades.