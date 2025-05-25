5 new Hulu movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream in June 2025

If you've yet to start compiling your summer watchlist, look no further than Hulu's latest movie library refresh, which is set to arrive in the coming weeks.

As always, it's the movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that we keep an eye out for, and once again, Hulu is delivering – we'd expect nothing less from one of the best streaming services.

The sci-fi classic Aliens (1986) will be coming to the platform along with six other installments from the Alien franchise which, along with Doug Liman's Edge of Tomorrow (2014), makes it a great month for sci-fi and action fans.

But it's not just sci-fi that's making waves on Hulu this month There are highly-rated dramas, including a Woody Allen comedy-drama and a Richard Linklater romance, both from the early 2010s, plus a 2023 western.

Aliens (1986)

Aliens (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

Runtime: 137 minutes

Director: James Cameron

Arriving on: June 1

Aliens debunks the myth that the original is better than the sequel; it was one of the highest grossing movies of 1986, it earned Sigourney Weaver an Oscar nomination, and is still highly favored over the prequel Alien (1979) by critics and sci-fi buffs alike.

In the years following the alien attack on a spaceship, sole survivor Lt. Ripley (Weaver) has been floating through space for the past 57 years when she's rescued by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. After losing communications with the human colony where the original alien eggs were found, Ripley returns to the site to find it completely destroyed along with a terrified young girl named Newt (Carrie Henn).

Before Midnight (2013)

Before Midnight Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Ethan Hawke Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98%

Runtime: 109 minutes

Director: Richard Linklater

Arriving on: June 1

In 1995 Richard Linklater directed Before Sunrise, the first movie in his romantic drama trilogy and where the love story between Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) all began.

The third installment sees the return of Linklater's characters almost 10 years after the release of Before Sunset (2004), the second chapter in their love story. Now a couple, the final movie follows Jesse and Celine on a Greek vacation with their children. Reflecting on the ups and downs on their relationship history the two reminisce in their love story, remembering the very first time they met 20 years prior on a train to Vienna.

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Blue Jasmine | Official Trailer HD (2013) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Age rating:

Runtime: 98 minutes

Director: Woody Allen

Arriving on: June 1

Give me anything with Cate Blanchett, and I shall be sat. As well as Blanchett, this Woody Allen comedy-drama stars more familiar faces from Alec Baldwin, to Sally Hawkins, and Bobby Cannavale - earning Blanchett the Best Actress Oscar.

New York socialite Jasmine (Blanchett) is going through a rough patch and her marriage to her rich businessman husband Hal (Baldwin) is failing miserably. With no where else to go she moves to San Francisco to live with her sister Ginger (Hawkins), a working-class woman and the total opposite to Jasmine. Though she has limited life and job skills, she is forced to take up a regular job with which is reluctant, and start a new life away from the high society culture she's used to.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 113 minutes

Director: Doug Liman

Arriving on: June 1

Before directing Edge of Tomorrow, Doug Liman had previous experience working on action movies, most notably The Bourne Identity (2002) and Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005), all of which laid the groundwork for his approach to taking on a high-value production with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt at the forefront.

In this sci-fi action epic, Europe has succumbed to an invasion of an invincible alien race. Public relations officer with no combat experience William Cage (Cruise) is tasked with a suicide mission, and is killed instantly. He learns that he's caught in a time loop, and after reliving the same fights and death over again his skills and strength grow stronger bringing him and comrade Rita (Blunt) closer to victory.

National Anthem (2023)

National Anthem Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Age rating: R

Runtime: 99 minutes

Director: Luke Gilford

Arriving on: June 5

The newest release in my list comes from 2023, and is a western drama flick by Luke Gilford in his feature directorial debut. After premiering at South by Southwest in 2023 Film and TV festival, it had a theatrical release in summer 2024.

This is western like you've never seen it done before. Dylan (Charlie Plummer) is a 21-year-old construction worker with a soft nature, taking jobs wherever he can to support his family. He comes across a new job at a New Mexico ranch ran by queer rodeo performers, and is immediately welcomed into their family. When Dylan meets Sky (Eve Lindley), he uncovers an emotional connection with her and, much like the others, starts putting the pieces of his own identity together.