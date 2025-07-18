Everything new on Hulu in August 2025 – stream 104 new movies and 68 new TV shows, including Alien: Earth

Hulu is gearing up to release its new wave of titles for August, and buried among those are 104 new movies as well as 68 new TV shows.

Now that we're creeping up to August, that means we're getting even closer to the release of the highly anticipated Alien: Earth on August 12 – the first TV show developed for the franchise and one we've been very excited to watch since it was announced back in 2020. It's been a long time coming, but there's still time to get through some of Hulu's other new arrivals before Alien: Earth arrives.

As usual, the first day of Hulu's monthly list will be packed with a slew of new and exciting blockbusters, and there's quite a focus on movies with a comedy touch, starting with action-comedy Kick-Ass (2010), and not forgetting one of my ultimate comfort comedy-dramas The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

Everything new on Hulu in August 2025

Arriving on August 1

Foundation Forward season 1 (TV show)

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures season 1 (TV show)

Floribama Shore seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Survivor seasons 23-24 (TV show)

Undercover Boss seasons 7 and 11 (TV show)

10 Things I Hate About You (movie)

28 Days (movie)

28 Days En Espanol (movie)

A Simple Favor (movie)

The Beach (movie)

Black Knight (movie)

The Brothers McMullen (movie)

Click (movie)

Click En Espanol (movie)

Coyote Ugly (movie)

Date Night (movie)

Devil in a Blue Dress (movie)

Devil in a Blue Dress En Espanol (movie)

The Devil Wears Prada (movie)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (movie)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl En Espanol (movie)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (movie)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? En Espanol (movie)

District 9 (movie)

District 9 En Espanol (movie)

Equity (movie)

Equity En Espanol (movie)

Evil Dead (movie)

Evil Dead En Espanol (movie)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (movie)

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose En Espanol (movie)

Father Of The Bride (movie)

Father Of The Bride Part II (movie)

Forrest Gump (movie)

Forrest Gump En Espanol (movie)

The Full Monty (movie)

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (movie)

Ice Age (movie)

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (movie)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (movie)

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs (movie)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade (movie)

It's Complicated (movie)

Kick-Ass (movie)

Old School (movie)

Old School En Espanol (movie)

One Hour Photo (movie)

The Other Woman (movie)

Night Shift (movie)

Practical Magic (movie)

Pretty Woman (movie)

The Proposal (movie)

Raising Arizona (movie)

Ready Or Not (movie)

Resident Evil: Extinction (movie)

Resident Evil: Extinction En Espanol (movie)

Rio (movie)

Robots (movie)

Scarface (movie)

The Sessions (movie)

Simply Irresistible (movie)

Stay (movie)

Super 8 (movie)

Super 8 En Espanol (movie)

Take Shelter (movie)

Take Shelter En Espanol (movie)

Taken (movie)

Thank You For Smoking (movie)

Thirteen (movie)

Under The Tuscan Sun (movie)

Weekend At Bernie's (movie)

Win Win (movie)



Arriving on August 2

Alone: The Beast season 1 (TV show)

Alone: The Skills Challenge season 1 (TV show)

Body Cam seasons 8-9 (TV show)

Evil Lives Here season 16 (TV show)

Mary J. Blige's Family Affair (movie)

Vanished in Death Valley (movie)

The Marksman (movie)

Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story (movie)

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story (movie)

William Tell (movie)



Arriving on August 4

King of the Hill season 14 (TV show)



Arriving on August 5

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge (TV show)

Bob Trevino Likes It (movie)



Arriving on August 7

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil (TV show)

Find My Country House season 2 (TV show)

Fixer Upper season 6 (TV show)

The Flip Off season 1 (TV show)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Zombie House Flipping season 6 (TV show)

The Monkey (movie)



Arriving on August 8

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa (TV show)

FX's Necaxa (TV show)

Journey to Bethlehem (movie)

Journey to Bethlehem En Espanol (movie)

Shanghai Knights (movie)

Shanghai Noon (movie)



Arriving on August 9

American Picker season 26 (TV show)

The Challenge seasons 13 and 19 (TV show)

Expedition Unknown seasons 7-8 (TV show)

Moonshiners season 14 (TV show)

Take My Tumor season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 10

The Lost City (movie)



Arriving on August 11

Copshop (movie)



Arriving on August 12

FX's Alien: Earth (TV show)

Sharp Corner (movie)



Arriving on August 14

The Dangers in My Heart seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo season 1 (TV show)

Road Wars season 4 (TV show)

Hollywood Demons season 1 (TV show)

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery season 1 (TV show)

See No Evil season 7 (TV show)

Tales From Oak Island season 1 (TV show)

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd season 2 (TV show)

Bringing Down The House (movie)

Cheaper By The Dozen (movie)

Like Mike (movie)

Stuck On You (movie)



Arriving on August 15

Blippi's Ultimate Playdate part 2 season 1 (TV show)

Stand Up To Cancer 2025: Livestream (TV show)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend season 1 (TV show)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish) season 1 (TV show)

The Host (movie)

It Feeds (movie)

John Wick (movie)

John Wick 2 (movie)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (movie)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (movie)

Killer Elite (movie)

LOL Live with Devon Walker (TV show)

LOL Live with Sydnee Washington (TV show)



Arriving on August 16

Interrogation Raw season 3 (TV show)

Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou season 1 (TV show)

The Curious Case of…: season 1 (TV show)

My Evil Sister season 1 (TV show)

See No Evil seasons 5-6 (TV show)

Waco: Madman or Messiah season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 17

Thanksgiving (movie)



Arriving on August 19

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror (TV show)

High Country season 1 (TV show)

Levels (movie)



Arriving on August 20

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (TV show)



Arriving on August 21

Alone season 4 (TV show)

Call of the Night season 1 (TV show)

Farming Life In Another World season 1 (TV show)

Naked and Afraid seasons 9 and 11 (TV show)

Naked and Afraid XL season 4 (TV show)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing season 3 (TV show)

Oshi No Ko season 2 (TV show)

The Bayou (movie)

Money Monster (movie)

Money Monster En Espanol (movie)



Arriving on August 22

Eenie Meanie (movie)



Arriving on August 23

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives seasons 3-4 (TV show)

Expedition Files season 1 (TV show)

Restaurant: Impossible season 2 (TV show)

The Great Food Truck Race season 15 (TV show)

Worst Cooks in America season 28 (TV show)



Arriving on August 24

Total Drama Island: Reloaded season 2 (TV show)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (movie)



Arriving on August 25

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 26

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America's Most Famous Pair of Shoes (TV show)

Little Bites (movie)



Arriving on August 27

Love Thy Nader season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 28

Bewitched (TV show)

Customer Wars season 3 (TV show)

Storage Wars season 12 (TV show)

Thomas Jefferson season 1 (TV show)

Imported (documentary)



Arriving on August 29

Hell of a Summer (movie)

Sisu (movie)

Trail of Vengeance (movie)