5 big questions The Bear season 4 needs to answer when the hit Hulu and Disney+ show returns
Do we want answers to these burning questions? Yes, chef!
It's two sleeps until The Bear season 4 is available to stream, and the trailer for the hit Hulu and Disney+ show suggests it's going to be another nice, relaxed season where everybody has a lovely time and nothing stressful happens to anyone ever. Ahem.
The trailer's intense enough – the use of St Vincent's 'Slow Disco' makes it even more so – and it's safe to say that there are going to be so many ups and downs in season 4 that you'll feel like you've been trapped inside one of the bar's cocktail shakers. And hopefully that means the fourth season is going to answer some big questions, including these ones.
Mild spoilers ahead for The Bear seasons 2 and 3.
1. What the hell did that review say?
In the show, the hugely important Chicago Tribune review of The Bear – the review that made Carmy say a very bad word – was never shown in full; we got to see a few words, some of which were positive – such as "innovative" – and others which were far from it, such as "sloppy". So what did the whole thing say? Is one review enough to do serious and possibly even permanent damage to the restaurant?
2. Will Carmy make amends with Donna?
We know that the incredible Jamie Lee Curtis will be returning as Donna Berzatto in season 4, and we saw Donna and daughter Natalie take at least some steps towards burying the hatchet in season 3. Will it be Carmy's turn to play happy families in season 4 – and if it is, will it go bad like things did in the infamous Fishes episode?
Fishes is still one of the most extraordinarily uncomfortable pieces of television I've ever seen and I'm a bit scared of what might be coming this season. We know from the trailer that Carmy is going to meet Donna. What we don't know is what happens then.
3. Where's Claire?
The freezer incident in season 2 was the death blow for Carmy's romantic relationship with Claire – but towards the end of season 3, Faks took a trip to Claire's work to do what Carmy can't or won't, and try to rebuild bridges. We know that Carmy wants her back, and we also know that Carmy's been too bone-headed to make the call. Is he going to do what's right and try to win her back, or will he continue to self-sabotage?
4. Is Syd really going to leave The Bear?
At the end of season 3, Syd was faced with a dilemma: she was unhappy with the way Carmy was running The Bear, and she'd been offered a once in a lifetime opportunity by Chef Adam to be the head of a new restaurant far from Carmy's increasingly toxic behavior. There's a lot of Syd with Carmy in the trailer for season four, but that doesn't necessarily mean she'll still be there by the end of the show. Or that Carmy will be.
5. Who's getting a special episode in season 4?
In season 2 it was Richie in Forks and Marcus in Honeydew; in season 3 it was Tina in Napkins. So which unsung team member is going to get all or most of an episode with a one-word title to tell their self-contained solo story in season 4?
The Bear season 4 will be streaming worldwide from June 25, 2025. It's on Hulu in the US and Disney+ elsewhere.
