How to watch The Bear season 4 online from anywhere

It wasn't wholly positive. Cicero's funding, and by extension the future of the restaurant, was all hanging on the Chicago Tribune's review, and the season 4 trailer – "consistency seems to be the weak link here" – suggests it was... okay. Is there enough good in there for Carmy to plead his case to his key patron and The Computer?

You can watch The Bear season 4 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Despite those gorgeous Chicago cityscape, food and Metra reels set to Eddie Vedder, series 3 was a rare misstep in comparison to The Bear's riveting first two runs, because it felt as if it was preoccupied with splashy guest stars, Neil Fak’s regression further and further into caricature, and laying the groundwork for season 4.

It ended on a cliffhanger, with Carmy reading the all-important review as Syd had a panic attack outside her own housewarming party over the decision to sign the partnership agreement or join forces with former Ever chef Adam at his new venture. That came after Sugar gave birth, the Faks unsuccessfully petitioned Claire to get back together with Carmy, and Syd and Carmy attended the Ever closing service funeral.

It's at that dinner that Carmy was finally able to confront his former mentor and perpetual tormentor David Fields in a deeply moving but ultimately frustrating sequence. However, one further revelation emerged from it: Luca, friend to Carmy and perhaps more to Syd, has temporarily relocated to Chicago.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Bear season 4 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch The Bear season 4 for free? While there aren't any completely free The Bear season 4 broadcasters, Hulu offers new users a 30-day free trial.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch The Bear season 4 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Bear season 4 from anywhere:

How to watch The Bear season 4 in the US

How to watch The Bear season 4 in the UK, Australia, Canada and beyond

International viewers can stream The Bear season 4 on Disney Plus.

All 10 episodes will come out at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday, June 25, which is 1am BST / 10am AEST on Thursday, June 26 in the UK and Australia.

In the UK, Disney Plus costs from £4.99 per month, Canadian prices start at CA$8.99 while for Aussies its AU$13.99. For more information on pricing around the world, including the bundle deals on offer, check out our Disney Plus price guide.

Want to watch The Bear while abroad? Anyone travelling overseas who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

The Bear season 4 trailer

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX - YouTube Watch On

The Bear season 4 cast

Jeremy Allen White – Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Ayo Edebiri – Sydney Adamu

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Lionel Boyce – Marcus Brooks

Liza Colon-Zayas – Tina Marrero

Abby Elliott – Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Matty Matheson – Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson – Ebraheim

Corey Hendrix – Gary "Sweeps" Woods

Oliver Platt – Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski

Molly Gordon – Claire Dunlap

Ricky Staffieri – Theodore Fak

Christopher Zucchero – "Chi-Chi"

Chris Witaske – Pete

Jamie Lee Curtis – Donna Berzatto

David Zayas – David

Sarah Ramos – Chef Jessica

Andrew Lopez – Garrett

Rene Gube – Ever GM

Brian Koppelman – Nicholas "The Computer" Marshall

Will Poulter – Luca