How to watch The Bear season 4 online from anywhere
Carmy knows what he must do to keep Syd and save The Bear, but the money's running dry
It wasn't wholly positive. Cicero's funding, and by extension the future of the restaurant, was all hanging on the Chicago Tribune's review, and the season 4 trailer – "consistency seems to be the weak link here" – suggests it was... okay. Is there enough good in there for Carmy to plead his case to his key patron and The Computer?
You can watch The Bear season 4 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
Premiere: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday, June 25
US stream: Hulu (30-day FREE trial)
International stream: Disney Plus
Despite those gorgeous Chicago cityscape, food and Metra reels set to Eddie Vedder, series 3 was a rare misstep in comparison to The Bear's riveting first two runs, because it felt as if it was preoccupied with splashy guest stars, Neil Fak’s regression further and further into caricature, and laying the groundwork for season 4.
It ended on a cliffhanger, with Carmy reading the all-important review as Syd had a panic attack outside her own housewarming party over the decision to sign the partnership agreement or join forces with former Ever chef Adam at his new venture. That came after Sugar gave birth, the Faks unsuccessfully petitioned Claire to get back together with Carmy, and Syd and Carmy attended the Ever closing service funeral.
It's at that dinner that Carmy was finally able to confront his former mentor and perpetual tormentor David Fields in a deeply moving but ultimately frustrating sequence. However, one further revelation emerged from it: Luca, friend to Carmy and perhaps more to Syd, has temporarily relocated to Chicago.
Read on as we explain how to watch The Bear season 4 from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch The Bear season 4 for free?
While there aren't any completely free The Bear season 4 broadcasters, Hulu offers new users a 30-day free trial.
How to watch The Bear season 4 in the US
Hulu (30-day free trial) is home to The Bear season 4. All 10 episodes premiere at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday, June 25.
New subscribers can make the most of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With Ads or No Ads plan. The Hulu price starts from $9.99 a month thereafter. Or, for better value, you can get a Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from just $10.99 a month.
How to watch The Bear season 4 in the UK, Australia, Canada and beyond
International viewers can stream The Bear season 4 on Disney Plus.
All 10 episodes will come out at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday, June 25, which is 1am BST / 10am AEST on Thursday, June 26 in the UK and Australia.
In the UK, Disney Plus costs from £4.99 per month, Canadian prices start at CA$8.99 while for Aussies its AU$13.99. For more information on pricing around the world, including the bundle deals on offer, check out our Disney Plus price guide.
The Bear season 4 trailer
The Bear season 4 cast
Jeremy Allen White – Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
Ayo Edebiri – Sydney Adamu
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – Richard "Richie" Jerimovich
Lionel Boyce – Marcus Brooks
Liza Colon-Zayas – Tina Marrero
Abby Elliott – Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto
Matty Matheson – Neil Fak
Edwin Lee Gibson – Ebraheim
Corey Hendrix – Gary "Sweeps" Woods
Oliver Platt – Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski
Molly Gordon – Claire Dunlap
Ricky Staffieri – Theodore Fak
Christopher Zucchero – "Chi-Chi"
Chris Witaske – Pete
Jamie Lee Curtis – Donna Berzatto
David Zayas – David
Sarah Ramos – Chef Jessica
Andrew Lopez – Garrett
Rene Gube – Ever GM
Brian Koppelman – Nicholas "The Computer" Marshall
Will Poulter – Luca
