Disney Plus Bundle: what is it, how to get it and what can you watch?

At its launch Disney Plus may not have seemed like a major contender in the streaming service wars, namely because a lot of its content pertained to a very specific demographic - children and people obsessed with Disney. However, with the arrival of the Disney Plus bundle - exclusive to US customers - Disney Plus enters the race with a far more versatile catalog of movies, TV shows and documentaries to tick subscribers' boxes.

Want to sign up to the House of Mouse's very own streaming service?

Disney Plus packages: $6.99/£7.99/AUS$11.99 a month or $69.99/£79.90/AUS$119.99 a year

US customer exclusive: Get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ bundled together for $12.99 a month. Sign up to Disney Plus today and save on annual plans

Alongside titles from the Classic Disney Animations vault and Pixar movies, Disney Plus hosts nostalgic hits from Disney Channel, as well as the inclusion of 31 seasons of The Simpsons, and documentaries from National Geographic.

Even with Disney Plus original content and the like, though, there felt like a pretty big hole in the Disney Plus library. While the Disney Plus price airs on the more affordable side of average streaming service rates, it still felt like a lot for a platform that, particularly adults, might not find themselves flicking over to.

However, with the Disney Plus bundle, which includes Disney Plus alongside a subscription to ESPN Plus and Hulu, Disney Plus instantly becomes a streaming service for the whole family to enjoy.

Keep reading to find out more about the Disney Plus bundle and what you can watch across these three platforms when signing up to what is an exceptionally affordable package, filled to the brim with amazing TV shows and movies.

What is the Disney Plus Bundle?

As previously mentioned, the Disney Plus bundle brings together Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu under one monthly payment. This means, for the price of just $12.99, US customers can enjoy all three platforms for one fantastic value price.

Broken down, Disney Plus alone costs $6.99 a month, ESPN+ comes in at $5.99 a month, while Hulu starts from $5.99 a month with ads or $11.99 without ads.

Subscribed to separately, then, you'd be looking at a cost of $18.97 a month, or $24.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads.

Currently the Disney Plus bundle costs $12.99, though it will see a price hike up to $13.99 from March 26, with the Hulu without ads package costing $19.99 a month (up from $18.99 a month).

Currently the Disney Plus bundle costs $12.99, though it will see a price hike up to $13.99 from March 26, with the Hulu without ads package costing $19.99 a month (up from $18.99 a month).

What can I watch on Disney Plus?

Want to step into the realms of fairytales, magic, and childhood nostalgia? Disney Plus has got you covered with its library of Disney classics - and then some. On top of the aforementioned Disney and Pixar throwback titles, Disney Plus is home to many a Disney Plus Original, as well as the exclusive home to Broadway hit, Hamilton. Not forgetting it's your one-stop-shop for everything Marvel, Star Wars, and of course The Simpsons.

With all 31 seasons of The Simpsons, you'll also be able to watch the Marvel movies in order, as well as being the place to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and other new Marvel spin-offs. The same goes for Star Wars, the only place you can binge The Mandalorian online.

You'll also find documentaries from National Geographic, including The World According to Jeff Goldburg and Apollo: Missions to the Moon.

Then there's Disney Plus Premier Access, which gives you front seats to new Disney releases, giving you the ability to be one of the first to watch Raya and the Last Dragon. If that isn't enough of an incentive, some new films from Walt Disney Pictures are going straight to Disney Plus without any additional cost. You could watch Soul, Pixar's latest feature length film, without paying the Premier Access fee when it dropped on the platform in December 2020.

Young or old, it's fair to say nothing quite hits the heart like a film straight out of the Disney and Pixar machine, making this the platform for avid Disney fans in particular.

Disney Plus bundle: what can I watch on ESPN Plus?

If there's one glaring aspect of entertainment missing from Disney Plus' roster, the answer is probably sport. Thankfully, with the Disney Plus bundle, the inclusion of ESPN Plus more than caters for sporting spectators.

As well as hosting live sports including UFC live streams (with access to exclusive PPV events, too), NHL, college basketball, and the Emirates FA Cup, ESPN Plus also has its very own original TV shows and movies exclusive to the streaming platform. From Peyton’s Places with Peyton Manning, to Stephen A’s World with Stephen A. Smith, these ESPN+ Originals give insight into key sport personalities and their craft to their chosen game.

ESPN Plus subscribers will also get complete access to the 30 for 30 library, a catalog of content that is known to have revolutionised sport documentaries. This includes the likes of The Infinte Race, all about an indigenous community in Mexico called the Tarahumara who kickstarted the barefoot ultrarunning craze, now devastated by drug cartels. Be Water follows Bruce Lee's struggle with identity, split between Hong Kong and Hollywood as a martial artist and actor.

If you live and breathe sports - especially those showcased on ESPN Plus, - this is definitely one worth signing up to. Better still, with the Disney Plus bundle, you can enjoy three streaming platforms at a reduced rate, with entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

What can I watch on Hulu with the Disney Plus bundle?

TV shows and movies might be sorted for the younger viewers in your household with Disney Plus, but what about when you want to settle down and binge something with a higher age rating that feels a bit more... you know... adult. Hulu has got you covered with a ton of fantastic, compelling titles.

From Little Fires Everywhere starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, putting class, race and privilege under a microscope, to the gritty, eye-opening adaption of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale - both Hulu Originals and both equally as gripping.

Hulu is also home to fantastic movies too, including I, Tonya, Kill Bill: Volume 1, and last year's Academy Award winner for Best Picture, Parasite.

There is even titles for kids if you're having a non-Disney day. Included in the Disney Plus bundle as a part of the $12.99 package, you can also get Hulu with no ads for $18.99 in the package, too - still excellent value for money when you think about how much these three streaming services would cost bought separately.