Sixunited launches lightweight 16 inch laptop powered by Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 APU

AMD's Strix Halo processor has mostly be found in mini PCs to date with a few pricey exceptions

Large 99.9Wh battery delivers long runtimes while keeping weight under 1.8kg

Sixunited, a relatively unknown laptop maker from Shanghai, China, has unveiled a new notebook which arrives ahead of Dell and Lenovo in adopting AMD’s latest high-end laptop processor.

The XN77-160M-CS features the AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 APU, also known as Strix Halo, a 16-core chip with integrated Navi 3.5 graphics and a 50 TOPS NPU.

This APU has been rare in the laptop market, with only a handful of models, such as HP’s ZBook Ultra G1a and Asus ROG Flow Z13 announced so far.

Large capacity battery

Sixunited will offer two thermal configurations, 85W and 120W, both supported by a dual-fan cooling system, and paired with LPDDR5X (non-upgradable) memory running at up to 8000 MT/s.

Storage comes from up to two PCIe 4.0x4 SSDs in M.2 2280 format, allowing for large and fast configurations.

Perhaps the most notable aspects of the new laptop is its 99.9Wh battery, which is the largest capacity allowed for most airlines.

Despite the large battery, the chassis weighs under 1.8kg and is built with aluminum and mylar materials.

The laptop includes a 16-inch display at 2560x1600 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB coverage, with an OLED version also planned for the future.

Videocardz notes the XN77-160M-CS is a barebones design, meaning it may appear under different brand names. Sixunited often acts as an OEM supplier for other companies.

Pricing remains unknown for now, but it’s not likely to be cheap. For comparison, Asus’ AI MAX+ 395 laptop starts at $2099, while HP’s device is priced from $4099.

Sixunited’s move adds another option for those seeking a compact yet powerful laptop with extended battery life.

It also highlights growing interest in AMD’s Strix Halo platform, which to date has mostly appeared in mini-PCs like the GMKTec EVO-X2, Beelink AI Mini and AOOSTAR NEX395.