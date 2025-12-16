VChance DU16 offers a 16-inch HDR-compatible IPS panel with 4K resolution

Supports mini HDMI and USB-C connections with DisplayPort Alt Mode

The battery provides up to 6 hours of power via the HDMI connection

VChance has released a 16-inch external display focused on high resolution, internal battery operation, and wide device compatibility.

As reported by Androidpc, the DU16 monitor is designed as a self-contained portable screen that can operate independently of wall power.

It supports multiple connection options, including mini HDMI and USB-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB-C 3.2.

VChance DU16 connectivity and display

Its connectivity options allow connections to laptops, desktops, consoles, handheld gaming systems, and compatible smartphones.

The DU16 uses a 16-inch IPS panel with a native resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate capped at 60Hz, a pixel count which exceeds that of the Liquid Retina XDR panel used in the Apple MacBook Pro.

However, the comparison applies strictly to resolution rather than brightness capability, mini-LED backlighting, or HDR performance depth.

The panel supports HDR input, offers a quoted 178-degree viewing angle, and lists a contrast ratio of 1500:1.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Its brightness is rated at 350 nits, which is adequate for indoor use but limited under strong ambient light.

For color coverage, the VChance DU16 supports 100% DCI-P3 gamut, aligning the device with expectations for a general-purpose portable monitor rather than a reference-grade panel.

The monitor uses an aluminum body which also incorporates a built-in stand, contributing to rigidity and surface stability.

This design choice increases its overall mass, bringing the weight to 1.47 kg, which reduces convenience for frequent travel.

Audio output is handled by two 1W side-mounted speakers, indicating basic functionality rather than performance audio.

Unlike fixed desktop monitors such as the Apple Studio Display, the DU16 integrates its own battery and stand, targeting temporary or mobile setups rather than permanent desk installations.

The business monitor includes a 13,500 mAh battery rated for up to six hours of use, a figure that mainly applies when the display is connected via HDMI.

When using a USB Type-C connection, power can be delivered directly from the host device.

This reduces reliance on the internal battery and limits its role to backup rather than primary power delivery.

Included accessories with the monitor are a carrying case, a mini HDMI to HDMI cable, two USB Type-C cables, and a 30W PD fast charging power adapter.

The DU16 is priced from €403 on AliExpress, with Amazon availability expected at a later date. A touch-enabled DU16T variant has been announced and will be offered at a higher price point.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.