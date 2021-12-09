Best monitors for MacBook Pro in 2021

The MacBook Pro has a great display, but for some tasks, a dual-screen configuration is a necessity which is why we brought together the best monitors for Apple’s M1-powered mobile workstation . Before impulse buying, you need to take into account the issue of screen size and image quality. The latter is especially important if you use your MacBook Pro for image or video editing on a second display. That leaves FHD and QHD cheap monitors out of the equation, as you want something as close as possible to the MacBook Pro´s superb Liquid Retina XDR screen.

While many monitors will just ‘work’ when plugged into a MacBook Pro, getting a video signal is only half the story as you’re going to be sitting in front of it for hours so you need to take ergonomics and ease of use into account as well. For instance, models featuring a built-in USB or Thunderbolt hub cut the clutter on your desk and streamline your workflow without distractions.

The new breed of USB-C monitors offer more than just a USB-C port to connect to. USB-C connectivity delivers faster transfer speeds and is capable of transferring video, data and power all at the same time with a single cord. Apple's new M1 Max and M1 Pro processors increase the number of external displays you can connect to a MacBook Pro up to four versus one on the previous generation. USB-C brings in a wealth of other benefits like hubs for expansion, and its smaller, reversible connector is more portable and much easier to use than with older cables.

This Dell 27-inch 4K monitor with USB-C delivers the best value for the money. (Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell 2720Q UltraSharp 27” 4K USB-C Monitor Best MacBook Pro monitor overall Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Ports: 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 3x USB-A , 1x USB-C downstream TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Vibrant colors, sharp 4K image + Ergonomic adjustments + Good arrangement of ports Reasons to avoid - You need a larger screen

This Dell monitor has the perfect size for an office desk, measuring 27 inches. Colors look great out of the box and the display is bright enough for most types of work. It allows adjusting its display height, swivel, pivot and tilt for the ultimate comfort and ergonomics.

When it comes to image reproduction the results are amazing thanks to its SDR 30-bit mode. It means each pixel can be constructed from a bit more than one billion shades of color. Designers may wish to calibrate it to improve graphics work results, but suffice to say that its panel covers +99% of sRGB and +95% of DCI-P3.

It has ample connectivity options with two USB-C ports (one downstream, one upstream), three USB-A connectors for plugging peripherals, one DisplayPort and one HDMI port. If you use it via USB-C it can power your MacBook Pro as well as display its video with just one cord. Although more advanced monitors are available, for most MacBook Pro users this one from Dell is the better choice. Dell´s trademark three-year warranty is just the icing on the cake.

This is one of the best ultrawide monitor options for MacBook users. (Image credit: LG)

2. LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine 34” ultrawide monitor Best ultrawide monitor for the MacBook Pro Specifications Screen size: 34-inch Resolution: 4K UW - ¨5K2K¨ (5120 x 2160) Brightness: 450 cd/m2 (600 in HDR mode) Ports: DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 (x2), USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), DP 1.4 Alt Mode with 85W Power, USB-A 3.0 (Downstream x2) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Large size and high resolution + Ample viewing angles Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Internal power supply

Multitasking is easy with this 34-inch monitor from LG. Its 5K resolution lets you view multiple apps on your screen at one time without hindering functionality, like a full size 4K video plus an ample 5:9 work area at the side. It is a good monitor for most uses and has wide viewing angles making it suited for office collaboration.

It has a good build quality with the nice addition of a plastic strap at the pole to help with cable management. Its ergonomic adjustment options are a tilt and limited height, without swivel, luckily its VESA mounts extend this further.

Technically, it sports a 5120x2160 pixels resolution, a 33% larger screen than 4K monitors. This is what some call "5K2K" -5000 horizontal pixels and 2000 vertical pixels-, while others dub it "WUHD" for Wide Ultra HD, or -to complicate matters- "2160p". It´s only drawback: its refresh rate is fixed at 60 Hz and you can´t fiddle with it.

At the back it offers a very good selection of ports: One USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port with 85W of power delivery and DisplayPort Alt Mode, one DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI ports (limited to 3440x1440 due to HDMI being v2.0).

Many PowerMac users complain that if you set the resolution over 1440p "everything is too small to even see". This is actually a Mac OS limitation and can be fixed by installing a clever piece of open source software. LG provides a three year warranty on parts and labor which is very convenient due to its price. .

This ASUS monitor is the best budget monitor for the MacBook Pro. (Image credit: ASUS)

3. ASUS Designo MZ27AQ 27" Best budget monitor for the MacBook Pro Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 300 cd/m² 1300:1 contrast, Dynamic Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 Ports: USB-C (DP), DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 (x2) downstream TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site 110 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Great Image Resolution + Thin, modern design + USB Type C + External power brick Reasons to avoid - Limited mounting options - Little ergonomic adjustments

Your MacBook pro will look part of the same family next to this Asus monitor due to its modern, space-age inspired design. With a bezel only 0.1cm thick at the top and bottom it is not only beautiful to look at but also very thin. Its firm sundial base allows tilting it smoothly, however this design means your options for ergonomic adjustment are limited.

Packed with an IPS panel with a contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1 that renders colors beautifully covering 100% of the sRGB color space, video creators and graphic designers will love its deep blacks and bright whites and extremely accurate colors, along with its 178-degree wide viewing angle. Extended work sessions won't hurt your eyes thanks to its blue light filtering and anti-flicker design.

At the back it features every port you might need: one Displayport 1.2, one HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB-C port that delivers DP over USB C for 4K. With a single cord connected to the MacBook Pro you will enjoy 4K video along with data transfer to the USB 3.1 ports in the back. This monitor features impressive speakers eliminating the need for external speakers and the associated extra desk clutter. This monitor comes with a 3 year warranty and an affordable price, making it our winner for thinner wallets.

An ultrawide monitor that delivers better-than-4K images (Image credit: MSI)

4. MSI Prestige PS341WU 34” ultrawide monitor Best 5K monitor for the MacBook Pro Specifications Screen size: 34-inch Resolution: 5K2K (5120 x 2160) Brightness: 50 cd/m² Max Screen Brightness 600 cd/m² Ports: DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2 (x3), USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent 5K2K resolution + Nano IPS panel + Great feature set Reasons to avoid - Needs Mac OS fix for tiny fonts - Good looking but cheap-feeling plastics

It's no Liquid Retina but it's as close as you can get from a third party monitor maker. The MSI Prestige PS341WU delivers 5,120 by 2,160 resolution at 60Hz for a superb image quality with bright colors and high contrast. It achieves superb image quality thanks to its nano IPS panel from LG making it ideal for content creation and design work.

The new wave of "5K2K" monitors combine the horizontal resolution of a 5K display with the vertical resolution of a 4K display. As a result, this provides a larger screen, better pixel density, and, consequently, better image quality and sharpness.

The MSI Prestige PS341WU fits the MacBook Pro nicely due to its USB-C connectivity which includes charging. As a side bonus you get DisplayPort and HDMI ports -the latter limited by bandwidth limits of HDMI to 3,840 by 2,160 at 60Hz.

You better get a big desk or table to hold this monster monitor. (Image credit: HP)

5. HP Z43 (1AA85A8) 42.5” large format display Best large format monitor for the MacBook Pro Specifications Screen size: 42.5-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Ports: USB 3.1 Type C (x2), USB 3.0 Type A (x3), HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, DisplayPort 1.2 (input Mini) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Excellent for productivity + Sharp 4K images on a large screen Reasons to avoid - You need a really big desk - Input connectors at the rear are hard to reach

This monster monitor is a good one, designed for long-term use and capable of displaying 4K at 10 Bit Color with very accurate color ranges and very little backlight bleed.

Due to its size and resolution, it is ideal for video editing and graphic design. For office productivity, the large screen area makes spreadsheets more user-friendly since you do not have to squint at tiny text. You can comfortably place one application at the top and one at the bottom of the screen, without distortion like in ultra-wide models. Its 'lower blue light' setting helps relieve your eyes during long working hours.

A big desk is needed for this, and you have to sit 30 - 36 inches away from the monitor to be comfortable. Its stand only offers limited adjustments, tilt up and down. You cannot raise or lower the monitor, but it's understandable given the weight it carries. You can however install a Vesa wall mount to help with desk placement and positioning.

Despite its lack of internal speakers, its stand is deep, enabling you to hide external speakers behind it connected to the pass-through jack. Additionally, it can act as a four-port USB hub. It delivers 60W-65W over USB-C which is enough to charge a MacBook Pro 13 but not a 15'', yet in the case of the MacBook Pro, it helps extend its already impressive battery life even longer. At its current market price, it's an excellent bargain for what it is. It offers the best value for the money in large format displays for the MacBook Pro.

Artists and contents creators will love the image quality of this monitor. (Image credit: Benq)

6. BenQ DesignVue PD3220U professional monitor Best for photography Specifications Screen size: 32-inch (31.5 viewable) Resolution: 4K UHD (3480 x 2160) Brightness: 250 cd/m2 (300 in HDR mode) Ports: USB-C Thunderbolt 3 (x1) (PD 85W, Displayport Alt Mode, Data), USB-C (x 1) (Thunderbolt 3 out PD 35W), DisplayPort 1.4 (x1), USB-A Type 3.1 (x3) downstream TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Factory calibrated for accuracy + Thunderbolt 3 connectivity + Pantone validated + Wired remote controller + Built in KVM switch + Built-in speakers Reasons to avoid - Lacks full Adobe RGB color space - Internal power supply

Benq's DesignView offers gorgeous colors at 3840x2160 pixels (UHD) with 140 pixels per inch, with a factory-calibrated display with just the right specs, all in a decent size for every desktop at 31.5 inches. In terms of reproducible colors, the display provides 100 percent of the sRGB color space and Rec.709's video equivalent, as well as supporting HDR mode useful for video editors. The Darkroom and Low Blue Light viewing modes reduce eye strain along with its flicker-free technology.

All this comes in a great-looking package. Its anodized metal base and stand look good, and allow for plenty of adjustability making it ergonomically friendly. You can adjust it for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot. All four bezels are so thin that the physical controls are hidden behind the bottom right edge, as well as a tiny joystick for navigating the on-screen menus. The 'Hotkey Puck' wired remote controller allows seamless switching between color modes.

Due to its internal KVM (Keyboard, Video and Mouse) switch, it is well suited for multi-monitor arrays (and multi-computers), since it can switch between two computers or two monitors easily. There’s no shortage of ports: Display Port 1.2, Mini Display Port 1.2, two HDMI 2.0, USB 3.1 hub (4 downstream and 1 upstream), USB mini B, two USB Type C with Thunderbolt 3, and a 3.5 mm stereo headphone output. A Thunderbolt 3 cable is supplied and this allows for single cable transmission of both data and power with up to 85 watts through one of the connections which is enough to charge the MacBook Pro. Plus, BenQ offers a 3-year warranty from the purchase date. Sold!

The ASUS ProArt is a good alternative for photography with a smaller screen size but at a higher price. (Image credit: Asus)

7. ASUS ProArt Display PA279CV 27” monitor Second best option for photography with a MacBook Pro Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Ports: USB 3.1 Type-C (upstream, 65W power, DP Alt Mode), USB 3.0 Type-A (Downstream) (x4) DisplayPort 1.2 (x1), HDMI 2.0 (x2), Anti-theft Kensington Lock TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Wide viewing angles. + Excellent color gamut + Fantastic ergonomics + Large screen size and high resolution + Built-in ruler to aid in measurement Reasons to avoid - Internal power supply

With its thin bezels and simple design, the ASUS ProArt Display PA279CV is a great monitor. This is a 4K update to the PA278CV which was QHD. Content creators and media professionals will benefit from perfect coverage of the sRGB color space. You won't have any problems editing photos or videos, and the visuals are impressive.

It has a stand made of plastic with a metallic finish, and a clip on the back for cable management. The power and OSD buttons are at the bottom right of the device, and there is a built-in ruler on the bottom bezel to help content creators and photo editors.With its matte anti-reflective coating, it provides vibrant colors with 100% sRGB color accuracy, more than sufficient for most work purposes, and provides 178-degree viewing angles. It also comes with twelve preset modes up from eight in the PA278CV making it a great selection for the photo editors using a MacBook Pro.

This display has a good selection of ports, namely 2x HDMI v2, 1x DisplayPort v1.2, USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, and 4x USB 3.1 type-A downstream ports. Having USB-C with Power Delivery is convenient as you can get video, audio and data while you charge your MacBook Pro as the monitor delivers up to 65W of power.

High density give and top-notch MacOS support makes it the best productivity winner for the MacBook user. (Image credit: LG)

8. LG 27MD5KL-B 27-inch Ultrafine 5K monitor Best for productivity with a MacBook Pro Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 5K (5120 x 2880) Brightness: 500 cd/m2 Ports: DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, USB-C (1 x upstream, 3x downstream) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Apple View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Assured MacOS compatibility from LG + Thunderbolt 3 with 94W power delivery Reasons to avoid - Adequate size but not the largest

Screen size is one thing but if you go for screen size alone without taking into account resolution, you only get bigger pixels and less detail. LG's 27MD5KL-B is a monitor with top-notch 5K resolution in a Mac-Friendly package with guaranteed Mac OS compatibility. Its design is sober, made of black plastic bezels and has convenient height/tilt adjustment plus VESA mount compatibility in case you want to wall-mount it.

Its resolution of 5K is over 50% more pixels than 4K, and at its 27 inch screen size it means 218 pixels per inch for sharp text and pictures but more importantly, more information on the screen. This monitor has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 500 nits of brightness, which if you compare to our other entries is a lot. It delivers bright whites and detailed blacks thanks to its 1100:1 contrast ratio. This monitor gives you the closest to Apple's Liquid Retina without breaking the bank.

Its expansion ports are located in the back. With one upstream and three downstream USB type C connections, connecting your MacBook Pro is a breeze. You can also connect an iPad Pro or even your iPhone to the display.

Three factors contributed to our decision to award it as the best monitor for productivity for the MacBook Pro: its 218 PPI information density, its built-in MacOS support, and its camera and microphone in the top center. This means that with a single USB-C cord you get total functionality on a large crisp external screen, and you charge the MacBook Pro at the same time with its more than ample 94W over Thunderbolt.

The perfect portable monitor for working on the go with your MacBook Pro. (Image credit: UPERFECT)

9. UPerfect 15.6-inch Portable 4K Monitor Best for portability with a MacBook Pro Specifications Screen size: 15.6-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 400 cd/m2 Ports: USB-C Thunderbolt 3, Mini HDMI 2.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ultimate portability + Sharp 4K display + Built-in speakers + Aluminum chassis + Supports USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt + Works in Landscape or Portrait mode Reasons to avoid - Not from a top-tier brand

Maybe you need a secondary display that doesn't take over the whole desk. Maybe the MacBook is already at the office but you could really use an extra display that you can take to the office then back home so the kids can play on a larger screen by hooking their phones to it. All of this is possible with a portable monitor like this one. The only problem is that we hadn’t heard of the firm before. However, a near five-star review score on Amazon by hundreds of reviewers convinced us this wasn't a fly-by-night operation. And unfortunately, the brand names like ASUS are still behind on this market segment, only offering sub-4K models.

The UPerfect branded 4K monitor delivers crisp, stunning images at UHD resolution on a 15.6 inch IPS panel enclosed in a well crafted chassis made of aluminum. Its PU leather cover case doubles as a stand when folded away. Its panel delivers 100% of the sRGB color gamut with a brighness of 400 nits, works at the standard 60Hz refresh rate and has an ample 178 degrees viewing angle. It sports a Low Blue Light "Eye Care" mode to make it easy on your eyes.

It also has a pair of speakers and a headphone jack as well as a VESA compatible mount option (75 * 75mm) so it can be wall mounted.

How we choose the best MacBook Pro monitor

While the new 2021 MacBook Pro models still support a second HDMI display via a HDMI 2.0 socket as well as native DisplayPort output over USB-C, we feel having USB-C ports at their disposal makes displays with USB-C the most practical choice. Then you must consider the resolution of the display: while large screen sizes are convenient, full HD and Quad-HD doesn’t cut it anymore. Despite their rock-bottom prices, neither resolutions are good enough for the productivity needs of modern software and the eyes of its users.

Therefore, we rounded up the best monitors for the MacBook Pro with a minimum resolution of 4K -the gold standard these days. Among those, we put an emphasis on monitors with USB-C connectivity whenever possible.

