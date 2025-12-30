Looking for the best business tech of 2025? These 9 devices get my vote.

As hardware editor overseeing hundreds of B2B technology reviews every year from the best business laptops to the best home printers and well beyond. Me and my team of testers have reviewed some pretty extraordinary business technology tools this year - and these are the stand-outs.

Here are the 9 devices and computers you won't want to miss if you're looking for the coolest, most eye-catching gadgets that make productivity tasks feel genuinely productive.

Minisforum MS-S1 Max

The ideal mini PC for AI

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

The team tested so many impressive NUCs this year that I overhauled our whole best mini PC guide to include the stand-out models. And in the new year, I'll be including this beauty: the Minisforum MS-S1 Max.

It might look like most other mini PCs on the market, but don't let that fool you. In our Minisforum MS-S1 Max review, we found a machine that's adept at running and training LLM models locally.

Fitting well on your desk or directly into a 2U rack, effectively, the MS-S1 Max is a mini workstation, with the specs to prove it (and plenty of scope for upgrades and expansion). It effortlessly tackled the day-to-day tasks we threw at it, and even handled light content creation (you'll want to boost the graphics for more serious work). Where it really shone, though is AI development thanks to its advanced AI CPU/GPU.

Addlink P50

An SSD shaped like a USB flash drive

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

Some of the best portable SSDs we've tested this year include the LaCie Rugged SSD4 and the Corsair EX400U. And while they're excellent external desktop drives, the one that really stood out to me was the Addlink P50.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike the others, this one's sized and shaped like your classic USB flash drive, with USB-A and USB-C connections - one at either end. That means we had no trouble using it on a Mac, Windows 11 PC, and even the iPhone 15 Pro. Every time, the device was instantly recognized and usable.

It's simple, ultra-compact, and throughout our Addlink P50 review, it put in a solid performance with consistent transfer speeds. On top of its good all-rounder nature, it's available in a good range of capacities (500GB, 1TB, 2TB).

LiberNovo Omni

An office chair with electronic adjustments

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Having reviewed and used plenty of office chairs in my time, the LiberNovo Omni is in a league of its own.

Sure, in our LiberNovo Omni review, we found it ergonomic, sleekly designed, ultra-comfortable. But what really separates this chair from the rest is the fact that, with its built-in rechargeable battery, you can adjust and fine-tune the fit using the electric buttons. That makes it arguably more precision led than your usual picks.

Now, I think this is probably too much chair for most people looking for the best office chairs - I'm not entirely convinced electric adjustments are a requirement for most users. But good grief, it's a clever design, and I wouldn't be surprised to see more chair-makers adding digital elements in the future.

Where to buy $1,099 at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

A business laptop with an extendable screen

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is a world-first - a 14-inch laptop that seamlessly extends to 16 inches.

In our Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable review, we found it made us re-evaluate what's possible when it comes to working remotely or on the go. Performance was solid across the board (as you'd expect from a laptop kitted out with the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V and 32GB RAM. However, it's that rollable screen that really gives this laptop the edge.

As a new product, it's not widely available just yet outside the US (Lenovo's UK site says it's 'temporarily unavailable'), but it offers an interesting glimpse at the future of business laptops.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Enterprise Edition

A rugged phone built for business

(Image credit: Mark Pickavance)

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Enterprise Edition is a curve-ball compared to many of the best rugged phones we tested this year. Unlike most, this one isn't built like a tank and as heavy as a house-brick.

During our Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Enterprise Edition review, we praised its performance and build quality, which includes an IP67 rating for resistance against dust and water.

Alright, as usual with Samsung phones, it comes with a host of apps you probably don't want, and storage capacity is capped at 128GB, presumably to keep down costs when bulk buying for office use. But it does boast six years of updates and a powerful SoC that similarly sized phones can't quite match.

Where to buy Check Amazon Check Walmart

CZUR ET24 Pro

Brilliant for scanning your books

(Image credit: Mark Pickavance)

The CZUR ET24 Pro is one of the most unique tools we tested in 2025 - a book scanner that lets you turn paper pages into digital ones.

Now, of course, most phones these days offer OCR apps and there are many scanners around that achieve similar results. But this device is fully focused on one simple and single task: efficiently scanning up to A3-sized pages.

In our CZUR ET24 Pro review, we noted that this 24MP camera stand excels at specifically capturing books where the scanning surface is likely to be curved, and the data needs to be flattened for the best viewing experience. Alongside that auto-flatten function, it can also de-skew pages, while the OCR understands 180 different languages.

Munbyn RealWriter 403B

A thermal printer that makes label printing sharp and simple

(Image credit: Munbyn // Future)

While we've reviewed a number of the best label printers out there, I'll be adding the Munbyn RealWriter 403B in 2026 after its stellar performance during our tests.

When we put this thermal printer through its paces during our Munbyn RealWriter 403B review, we were delighted with just how easy this desktop thermal printer made it to produce shipping labels and stickers.

We tried it with four types of paper of different sizes, shapes, and colors, and every time the design was exactly right. It's reliable, quick, and quiet, and won't break the bank either.

Even Realities Even G1

AR glasses with prescription lenses and a heads-up display

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

And you thought augmented reality glasses died when Google killed off Google Glass. I've always thought there was a market for AR specs - even as a spectacles-wearer myself (of the analog variety, no fancy digital lenses here).

That's what makes the G1 an intriguing option. In our Even Realities Even G1 review, we discovered a pair of AR glasses that support prescription lenses. Design-wise, they're stylish and minimalist, unencumbered by microphones and cameras weighing you down.

Tilt your head back by 20-degrees and you can access basic functions include the ability to quickly record notes, check the time, and access AI tools. We found for measurements and data requests to be accurate. They might not be the very best smart glasses we've ever tried, but for a heads-up display that pairs and plays well with your phone, they're very cool. Right now, they're only available via the Even Realities website here.

Keychron V6 Max

A fully customizable mechanical keyboard

(Image credit: Keychron)

After reviewing the Keychron V6 Max, it went straight in to the top spot of our guide to the best keyboards around. Whether you're a business professional, developer, gamer, or writer, I don't think you'll find better for the price.

It's a mechanical keyboard with pleasing feedback, and in my Keychron V6 Max review, I fell in love with its comfortable, satisfying typing experience. Better yet, it's an incredibly well-built and engineered, durable full-sized keyboard that responded quickly and accurately throughout my use. It's so good, I'm writing this whole article with it even now.

What really makes this board stand out from rivals, though, is the customizability. First off, you can select between Gateron Jupiter Red, Brown, and Yellow mechanical switches depending on your use. Then, you can switch out the keys for both Windows and macOS. And you can use the app to further personalize the board to your liking.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.