The ultimate mobile office loadout: Turn your backpack into a mobile HQ with the pro-grade gear you need to work absolutely anywhere

Going on the road for business? Have I got the mobile office loadout for you. Minimalist gear might be fashionable, but it's often just a sly code-word for 'underpowered'. When I need to stay productive, I don't want to struggle with a single USB-C port or rely on patchy hotel Wi-Fi just to save a few ounces.

So, I've selected the ten bits of kit that mean you'll never have to say 'I'll do that when I get back to the office.' It’s not the lightest bag in the world, but it’s the most capable.

My focus here is on efficiency. I'm looking for slim designs and gadgets that earn their place in the bag by being reliable, not just small. This is everything business professionals need to stay productive, whether you're working in a local café, on the train, or perched in a hotel lobby on the other side of the world.

The backpack

For carting around your whole office in a single bag, the Troubadour Apex has proved exceptionally good. Our Deputy Editor Mike loves his, and says, "it has handled everything I needed, from electronic devices to toiletries, food and even a change of shoes." Despite a deceptively slim and stylish design, it has a massive 25L capacity, is made from a durable, waterproof FortiWeave fabric, with cushioned shoulder straps for greater comfort.

Read our Troubadour Apex 3.0 hands-on

The laptop

I love my ThinkPad T14s, a slimmer version of Lenovo's T14 that's well-specced for office work. Now, if you want an ultra-lightweight EDC laptop, the MacBook Air is the go-to. But I prefer ThinkPads for business tasks - particularly because it means I don't need to pack a separate keyboard when working out of the house, since Lenovo's line-up still boasts the best keyboard and typing experiences on any laptop I've ever used. Toss in a webcam with a physical privacy shutter and a good port selection and you have a ready-made work station.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad T14s review

The mouse

If you've ever tried using a laptop trackpad for a full work-day, you know how wearing it can be, making a mouse essential. Really, there's only one option here worth investing in. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S. I'm a big fan of Logitech gear - it's also proved reliable and affordable in equal measure. What sets the MX Anywhere apart from other computer mice is that it works on practically any surface - from hard-top desks to glass coffee tables. So, really, it doesn't matter where your current set-up is located, you can still get work done.

Read our full Logitech MX Anywhere 3S review

The digital notebook

The reMarkable 2 is easily my favorite tech device going - I'd be lost without mine. If the ThinkPad is the engine of my mobile office, this lightweight e-ink tablet is the brain. A distraction-free space where I can jot down or sketch out ideas, then use the handwriting recognition to turn my scribbles into useable text that can be pasted into Word or GDocs. A nice way to avoid packing into my backpack a hundred notebooks (about half the number of notebooks I actually own).

Read our full reMarkable 2 review

The audio gear

When it comes to video meetings, the Anker Soundcore P20i is my go-to pick. For the price, which is refreshingly low, not many wireless earbuds can match the audio quality of Anker's Soundcore range. They come with a USB-C charging case, have excellent bass - better than you might expect, in fact - and two built-in microphones for better clarity on calls in noisy environments (even if those calls really could've been an email).

The power back-up

I have a host of Anker power banks (and yes, other makes and models are available). But the surprisingly compact Anker Laptop Power Bank really caught my eye as a mobile office essential since it can output up to 100W. And that's more than enough to charge most laptops and MacBooks, as well as tablets and phones. What I especially like is that it includes two built-in cables. Who wants to carry around a single-use power brick anyway?

Read our full Anker Laptop Power Bank review

The storage

I've used hundreds of USB drives in my time, but I'm drawn to the Adata SD810 for two reasons: Capacity and durability. Storage capacity ranges from 500GB to 4TB, which is more than enough for both documents and larger media files, especially when paired with cloud storage. And it boasts a ruggedness rating of IP68 - so, no matter whether you're working indoors, outdoors, or on a particularly violent commute, this drive is protected against dust and water (or spilt coffee). Add in a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection for faster transfer speeds and you have a great all-rounder for professional use.

Read our full Adata SD810 review

The Wi-Fi connection

Unless you're running one of the best VPNs, you'll want to avoid connecting to public Wi-Fi, especially if you're accessing sensitive business data. And while you can use your phone's hot-spotting feature - I do that all the time - a 5G mobile router is the better pick for faster speeds. Netgear's Nighthawk range has scored high in my team's tests, but I also like the TP-Link M8550. It has great connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6E, and under review, this compact router proved to be perfect for professionals working in the field.

Read our full TP-Link M8550 review

The Bluetooth tracker

Bury the Tile Pro at the bottom of your bag and if anything happens to your gear while working away from home, you'll be able to track its location at the push of a button. The Tile Mate is the more affordable option, and the one I use most (and AirTags remain the popular pick for Apple users). However, the Pro is the one to choose if you're a professional, since it has a broader Bluetooth range than the Mate, and is IP67-rated for better durability.

Read our full Tile Pro review

The down-time

Alright, it can't always be about work, right? So, for professionals on the go, the Nintendo Switch 2 is effectively tailor-made for enjoying down-time while working on the go. I adore the backward compatibility with the original Switch games, meaning I have a massive library ready to go. And while larger and heavier than the Nintendo's first hybrid handheld, it's still ultra-portable. One day, I might even cut down my seemingly never-ending backlog of games.

Read our full Nintendo Switch 2 review

