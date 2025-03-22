This fantastic backpack means I no longer dread going to work events and conferences quite so much
One of the best parts of working at TechRadar Pro is that I get to go to lots of events, visit different locations, meet interesting people and see cool things.
However a lot of these are conferences or press events, spaces where you need a handy laptop backpack to carry around all your essentials.
For years, I just stuck to basic rucksacks - my classic black Herschel has been around the globe with me - but it now turns out there's a much more comfortable (and stylish) alternative.
Apex Backpack 3.0
I first became aware of Troubadour a few years ago, initially through their laptop sleeves and touchscreen gloves, but the company also makes some incredible high-end backpacks.
I've been trying out the company's Apex Backpack 3.0 for a few months now, and (although this will sound weird) it has genuinely made me rethink what I need in a carrying accessory.
Built from the company's super-tough and waterproof FortiWeave fabric, spun from recycled plastic bottles, the Apex 3.0 has a 25 liter capacity, more than enough for everything you need on a working day - whatever the weather - but still weighing in at just 1kg unloaded
There's a special padded pocket designed for laptops, and for extra protection, even the zippers are waterproof.
Within the last two weeks alone, I've been to single and multi-day events where it has handled everything I needed, from electronic devices to toiletries, food and even a change of shoes (walking around the Excel centre is never fun!)
Even carrying the Apex 3.0 around is better than regular backpacks - it has specially cushioned shoulder straps which really help take the strain, especially if you're carrying a lot, and there's a neoprene top handle for easy transport too
It's available in a host of color options (I went for classic black again, because I'm basic) and is available from Troubadour's website now for $245, including a 5-year guarantee and free shipping.
Granted, that is a high price compared to some more basic alternatives, but if you're out and about as much as I am, it's definitely worth the investment.
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
