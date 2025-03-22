This fantastic backpack means I no longer dread going to work events and conferences quite so much

One of the best parts of working at TechRadar Pro is that I get to go to lots of events, visit different locations, meet interesting people and see cool things.

However a lot of these are conferences or press events, spaces where you need a handy laptop backpack to carry around all your essentials.

For years, I just stuck to basic rucksacks - my classic black Herschel has been around the globe with me - but it now turns out there's a much more comfortable (and stylish) alternative.

Apex Backpack 3.0

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

I first became aware of Troubadour a few years ago, initially through their laptop sleeves and touchscreen gloves, but the company also makes some incredible high-end backpacks.

I've been trying out the company's Apex Backpack 3.0 for a few months now, and (although this will sound weird) it has genuinely made me rethink what I need in a carrying accessory.

Built from the company's super-tough and waterproof FortiWeave fabric, spun from recycled plastic bottles, the Apex 3.0 has a 25 liter capacity, more than enough for everything you need on a working day - whatever the weather - but still weighing in at just 1kg unloaded

There's a special padded pocket designed for laptops, and for extra protection, even the zippers are waterproof.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Within the last two weeks alone, I've been to single and multi-day events where it has handled everything I needed, from electronic devices to toiletries, food and even a change of shoes (walking around the Excel centre is never fun!)

Even carrying the Apex 3.0 around is better than regular backpacks - it has specially cushioned shoulder straps which really help take the strain, especially if you're carrying a lot, and there's a neoprene top handle for easy transport too

It's available in a host of color options (I went for classic black again, because I'm basic) and is available from Troubadour's website now for $245, including a 5-year guarantee and free shipping.

Granted, that is a high price compared to some more basic alternatives, but if you're out and about as much as I am, it's definitely worth the investment.