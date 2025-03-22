This fantastic backpack means I no longer dread going to work events and conferences quite so much

Features
By published

Check out the Troubadour Apex Backpack 3.0 for comfort and style

Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack
(Image credit: Troubadour)

One of the best parts of working at TechRadar Pro is that I get to go to lots of events, visit different locations, meet interesting people and see cool things.

However a lot of these are conferences or press events, spaces where you need a handy laptop backpack to carry around all your essentials.

For years, I just stuck to basic rucksacks - my classic black Herschel has been around the globe with me - but it now turns out there's a much more comfortable (and stylish) alternative.

Apex Backpack 3.0

Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

I first became aware of Troubadour a few years ago, initially through their laptop sleeves and touchscreen gloves, but the company also makes some incredible high-end backpacks.

I've been trying out the company's Apex Backpack 3.0 for a few months now, and (although this will sound weird) it has genuinely made me rethink what I need in a carrying accessory.

Built from the company's super-tough and waterproof FortiWeave fabric, spun from recycled plastic bottles, the Apex 3.0 has a 25 liter capacity, more than enough for everything you need on a working day - whatever the weather - but still weighing in at just 1kg unloaded

There's a special padded pocket designed for laptops, and for extra protection, even the zippers are waterproof.

Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Within the last two weeks alone, I've been to single and multi-day events where it has handled everything I needed, from electronic devices to toiletries, food and even a change of shoes (walking around the Excel centre is never fun!)

Even carrying the Apex 3.0 around is better than regular backpacks - it has specially cushioned shoulder straps which really help take the strain, especially if you're carrying a lot, and there's a neoprene top handle for easy transport too

It's available in a host of color options (I went for classic black again, because I'm basic) and is available from Troubadour's website now for $245, including a 5-year guarantee and free shipping.

Granted, that is a high price compared to some more basic alternatives, but if you're out and about as much as I am, it's definitely worth the investment.

Mike Moore
Mike Moore
Deputy Editor, TechRadar Pro

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A laptop bag on a desk.
Best laptop backpack and bag of 2025
Mindshift Backlight 26L being worn
Mindshift Backlight 26L review: a lightweight outdoor backpack you can depend on
Peak Design Roller Pro roller case on the floor of luxury airport, opened out
I’ve been using Peak Design’s innovative new Roller Pro for weeks, and it’s my new go-to carry-on case for travel – here’s why
photographer wearing an f-stop Tilopa 50L DuraDiamond
I'm an outdoors photographer, and this f-stop backpack has gone on every photography trip with me for many years – here's my long-term review
Panasonic Toughbook 40
Best rugged laptop of 2025: Durable, robust, and tested for real-world use
Asus Zenbook A14 laptop
I tested the Asus Zenbook A14 for two weeks and it's so light that I forgot it was in my bag
Latest in Pro
cybersecurity
What's the right type of web hosting for me?
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korea unveils new military unit targeting AI attacks
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue
Laptop computer displaying logo of WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS)
This top WordPress plugin could be hiding a worrying security flaw, so be on your guard
construction
Building in the digital age: why construction’s future depends on scaling jobsite intelligence
Latest in Features
Basset Hound Puppies
The ultimate AI search face-off - I pitted Claude's new search tool against ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Gemini, the results might surprise you
Resident Evil 4 Remake Ashley
Forget the Steam Spring Sale that's just ended, these are the six best deals that are still available and I've got in my basket right now
Dream Machine on a laptop.
What is Dream Machine: everything you need to know about the AI video generator
Star Wars BDX Droids walking in Galaxy&#039;s Edge.
‘We only build technology in the interest of storytelling’ – Disney’s associate lab director of Robotics on the Star Wars BDX Droids and what lies ahead
Google Gemini Canvas
Is Gemini Canvas better than ChatGPT Canvas? I tested out both AI writing tools to find out which is king
Siri
Siri thinks the president is Keir Starmer, and 4 other examples of incompetency that make me yearn for an Apple Intelligence upgrade
More about pro
Nvidia Quantum-X and Spectrum-X Silicon Photonics

Nvidia is planning post-copper 1.6Tbps network tech to connect millions of GPUs as it unveils photonics networking gear at GTC 2025
Uperfect 23.8-inch dual foldable display

This is the largest dual-screen monitor I've ever seen, and at almost 24 inches each, it's bigger than a 43-inch super wide display
The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer XXL Steam on a kitchen counter with a TechRadar deal logo for lowest price

I've been using this Philips air fryer with steam for months and I can't recommend it highly enough at its lowest price yet
See more latest
Most Popular
Basset Hound Puppies
The ultimate AI search face-off - I pitted Claude's new search tool against ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Gemini, the results might surprise you
ChatGPT search extension in Chrome.
What is Rawbot? Everything we know about the AI comparison tool
DuckDuckGo AI
What is Duck.ai? Everything we know about DuckDuckGo’s privacy-focused AI chatbot
Dream Machine on a laptop.
What is Dream Machine: everything you need to know about the AI video generator
Siri
Siri thinks the president is Keir Starmer, and 4 other examples of incompetency that make me yearn for an Apple Intelligence upgrade
Resident Evil 4 Remake Ashley
Forget the Steam Spring Sale that's just ended, these are the six best deals that are still available and I've got in my basket right now
Zapier screenshot.
What is Zapier AI: everything you need to know about the AI automation tool
Motion screenshot
What is Mention: everything you need to know about the free AI caption generator
Star Wars BDX Droids walking in Galaxy&#039;s Edge.
‘We only build technology in the interest of storytelling’ – Disney’s associate lab director of Robotics on the Star Wars BDX Droids and what lies ahead
EDMONTON, CANADA - FEBRUARY 10: A woman uses a cell phone displaying the Open AI logo, with the same logo visible on a computer screen in the background, on February 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Canada
The surprising reason ChatGPT and other AI tools make things up – and why it’s not just a glitch