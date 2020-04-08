Best laptop bags of 2020: top bags and backpacks for your kit

The best laptop bag is naturally going to be the one that can protect your laptop well and make it easy to tote around. But, just about any bag can do that, so part of the equation is going to come down to style and the extra features you'll find on laptop carrying case.

We've looked over all sorts of laptop backpacks, satchels and bags to find some of the most capable options available. This way, you can worry more about a style and feature set that works for you and worry less about whether a big might be low quality.

We picked out laptop bags from a wide variety of manufacturers, giving you a great range of options at a number of different price points. All of them will do the job of holding your laptop securely, but beyond that, they'll offer their own approach to securing the rest of your items.

So, here's our pick of the best laptop bags and backpacks for business users, students or just day-to-day use, based on our expert research from around the web, picking the popular options we think you should check out.

Of course, you'll want a laptop to go in your nice new bag, so make sure you check out our pick of the best laptops.

If you're looking for a laptop specifically designed for business use, visit our best business laptops guide.

Want your company or services to be considered for this buyer’s guide? Please email your request to desire.athow@futurenet.com with the URL of the buying guide in the subject line.

1. JanSport Baughman Backpack

A classic backpack for your laptop

Key Features: Fits 15-inch laptops; fleece lined media pocket; front flap with organizer; front zippered pocket with removable storage pouch | Dimensions: 17.5 x 12.6 x 5.7 inches (H x W x D) | Weight: 2.4 pounds

15-inch laptop sleeve

Removable storage pouch

Fine canvas look and feel

No weatherproofing

The tried and true JanSport is tough to go wrong with. A full-canvas bag with nylon mesh inside including a 15-inch laptop sleeve, this version of the JanSport comes in several colors for a variety of prices. Included in the price are also a media pocket lined in fleece as well as a removable storage pouch, making it an excellent business laptop backpack.

2. Eastpack Out Of Office

Classic design, yet also modern

Key Features: Fits 13-inch laptops; main compartment with front pocket; padded shoulder straps; multiple designs | Dimensions: 17.3 x 11.6 x 8.6 inches (H x W x D) | Weight: 1.10 pounds

Comfortable design

30 year warranty

No weatherproofing

With a simple, yet stylish, design, the Out Of Office laptop backpack is ideal for business users that makes carrying around your laptop comfortable, while also protecting your device from the rigours of daily life. One of the best features about this backpack is its 30 year warranty, which means you shouldn't have to worry about getting another laptop backpack for a long, long time.

3. Mammut Xeron Courier 25

A great bag for the daily commute

Key Features: Roll-top closure; Front pocket, laptop compartment, back plate for additional comfort and strength | Dimensions: 22 x 12.2 x 11 inches (H x W x D) | Weight: 2.55 pounds

Great for cycling

Comfortable to wear

Design won't be to everyone's tastes

The distinctive design of the Mammut Xeron Courier 25, along with the name, suggests that this is a laptop bag that is designed for people who work or commute by bike. Even if that's not your usual mode of transport, this is a business laptop bag that's still worth considering thanks to its comfortable design that protects both you and the laptop when worn.

4. AmazonBasics Laptop Backpack

Gets the job done for cheap

Key Features: Fits 15-inch laptops; zippered Speed Pocket; organization panel | Dimensions: 14.3 x 7.8 x 19.8 inches (L x W x H) | Weight: 1.6 pounds

15-inch laptop sleeve

Super affordable

Quick-access speed pocket

Lacks premium look and feel

If you're not looking to pay huge amounts of cash for a laptop backpack, then this is a great budget choice. Made and sold by Amazon through its Basics program, this all-black backpack has a laptop sleeve for machines up to 15 inches, and several types of pockets, for but a pittance compared to most.

(Image credit: Herschel)

5. Herschel Pop Quiz backpack

Everything you could need

Key features: Fleece-lined laptop sleeve, front pocket with organizers, sunglasses compartment, waterproof zipper | Dimensions: 17.5 x 11.75 x 6 inches (H x W x D) | Volume: 22L | Weight: 1.11 pounds

The Herschel Pop Quiz backpack is clearly designed with students in mind. It has a simple style and reasonable price, but comes with no shortage of features to meet your daily needs. It has a padded laptop sleeve with fleece lining to keep your computer safe, and its front pocket includes built-in organizers so you can keep all your school supplies in order. It even has waterproof zippers to help protect all your belongings. And, with a wide variety of styles, you can find a design that fits your personality.

6. AmazonBasics Laptop Bag

Another great budget choice

Key Features: Fits 17.3-inch laptops; zippered Speed Pocket; organization panel, shoulder bag design | Dimensions: 17.5 x 2.8 x 13.5 inches (L x W x H) | Weight: 1.1 pounds

17.3-inch laptop sleeve

Low price

Accessory storage pockets

Lacks premium look and feel

If you like the sound of a budget - yet dependable - laptop bag, but you don't want a backpack, then Amazon also does a laptop bag. This can be carried over your shoulder and can fit larger laptops as well. It's not as fancy as some of the other bags on this page, but it does the job well, and for a low price.

Still looking? Here are some extra option we've picked out: Adidas backpacks | backpacks for kids | best camera bags | Amazon backpacks | best school backpacks