This Corsair EX400U 4TB portable SSD is on sale for $300 - it was previously $360, that's a $60 saving. For a very respectable 4TB of storage, this is a pretty good deal - especially given the high speed performance the EX400U delivers.

We rated the 2TB version of this SSD a 4.5 stars when we tested this drive, praising both its performance and price - and the extra discount is a big bonus in my book.

We've been busy rounding up the best Prime Day SSD and HDD deals and this is definitely one that stands out right now. Although it's worth pointing out that the Amazon sale ends at midnight tonight, so you'll need to be as quick as this SSD if you want to save.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the top deals on SSDs in your region.

Today's top Corsair EX400U SSD deal

Save $60 Corsair EX400U: was $360 now $300 at Amazon With a 4TB capacity, the EX400U offers loads of storage for videos, documents, photos, and even games. The selling point of this SSD is really its 4,000MB/s read speed and 3,600MB/s sequential write - so if you need to be quick - this is our recommendation. It's compact and lightweight, and will be compatible for pretty much any hardware you can throw at it.

The 4TB is a very good amount of storage, especially for the discounted price. 4TB can store around 40 films and 80,000 pictures - so it's more than enough for the average user.

In his review, my colleague Mark said, "the Corsair EX400U portable SSD is what we’ve all been waiting for, and it delivers the performance I’d hoped for. Such a massive leap in speed over Gen 2 or even Gen2x2 that it’s impossible to ignore."

If it also had hardware encryption, it would quite possibly be the best around - especially with this much storage capacity.

For more savings on storage and more, we've been tracking down all the best Prime Day home office deals, which covers everything from SSDs to laptops and PC accessories. With the sales almost over (until the next time), head over to our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for more discounts on TV, headphones, smartphones, and more.

More SSD deals

For more savings on storage, we're rounding up the best Prime Day hard drive deals you can get right now.