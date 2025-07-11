Welcome to the last day of Amazon's 2025 Prime Day sale. If you haven't snagged a bargain at this year's four-day sale event, the good news is there's still time. The better news is that there are still hundreds of really good Prime Day deals available, on everything from cheap TVs, AirPods, coffee makers, and smart home gadgets.

• See all last-minute Prime Day deals at Amazon

Myself and the team here at TechRadar have been combing through Amazon's Prime Day sale since it launched to find the very best deals. This year, Amazon is pulling out all the stops, offering record-low prices on this year's best-selling appliances and gadgets from brands like Apple, Dyson, Ninja, LG, and Samsung, as well as its cheapest prices yet on Amazon's lineup of smart home devices.

Below, you'll find links to Amazon's most popular Prime Day categories, followed by today's last-chance deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, Apple devices, headphones, smartwatches, and more. I'll also be sharing live updates throughout the day, highlighting my favorite Prime Day deals to get before they're gone for good.

Keep in mind that you must be an Amazon Prime member to shop most of today's deals. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds to get everything you need. Amazon's Prime Day sale ends tonight at midnight PDT, which means it's time to start shopping.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day deals

The 15 best Amazon Prime Day deals - editor's picks

Amazon Kindle: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the annual Prime Day sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's $40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At $85, this Prime Day deal matches the record-low price for the ereader, but is far from the bigger discounts I've seen in previous years.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $22.61 at Amazon This smart garage door controller is one of those products that you'll question how you ever lived without. For just $22.61, you'll be able to not only open or close your garage door with the touch of a button, but you can also check the status from anywhere.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal is another record-low price.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is the one item I buy every Prime Day: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $123.59 now $81.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners have become the breakout stars at holiday sales like Prime Day, and the top-rated Little Green model is currently on sale for $81.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be one of the best Prime Day deals: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further on Prime Day itself. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control lights and appliances with just your voice.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Prime Day deals under $30

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $6.99 at Amazon My top pick for the best cheap Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb, available for just $6.99, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $17.49 now $9.95 at Amazon LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $9.95 — the lowest-ever price. Perfect for camping or hiking, the handheld LifeStraw filters bacteria and parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water.

Energizer AA Batteries Alkaline Power, 32 Count: was $19.98 now $13.29 at Amazon Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to stock up on household essentials, including batteries, which are a must-have for the upcoming school year and holidays. The retailer has a 32-pack of AA Energizer batteries for only $13.29, which is the lowest price I've ever seen.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.99 now $17.49 at Amazon Before we get super carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance – if JLab had managed that for around the price of two Frappuccinos, we could all go home. But they also aren't half bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this outrageous asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more. I've been testing earbuds since 2019 and I love them.

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug: was $19 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of Apple products and on a budget, Apple's wired headphones are on sale for only $15.99 - a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a USB-C port and feature a built-in remote and microphone.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Save 24% Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub: was $25 now $19 at Amazon The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub is the perfect office companion. Speedy 5 Gbps data transfer across three ports, a 4K HDMI hookup, and 85W pass-through charging. Just don't lend it to your coworkers, or you'll likely never see it again.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 115,000 positive reviews and was a best-seller at last year's Prime Day sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's deal brings the price down to just $24.95.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to its record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and packs infrared night video, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

