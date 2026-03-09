There's a big sale on over at Geekom right now, with one of my favorite mini PC makers slashing prices on some of its top-performing models. But the clock is literally ticking so you'll need to act fast.

Chief among them is the Geekom A5 2026 Edition, now $399 (was $599) when you use code 50GKA5.

For general business use, this mini PC is ideally specced - it's not a powerhouse performer for heavy workloads, but it's well-placed for running office software, web browsing, and streaming. Well worth a look.

It's worth noting that these mini PCs come in a range of configurations, too, so you can pretty much pick and choose the CPU and storage that best suits your workflow.

• Shop all mini PC deals in Geekom's Spring Sale

Today's Geekom mini PC deal

Save $200 Geekom A5 mini PC: was $599 now $399 at Geekom US This is a solid, all-rounder mini PC for the home and office. Already discounted in Geekom's Spring Sale, you can save even more on the A5 2026 Edition when you use code 50GKA5

In our review, we said of the Geekom A5: "If you are looking to set up a small office for a limited-time project and need basic computers that can run office applications and web tools, then there is relatively little wrong with the A5 in terms of functionality or price."

The 2026 Edition model comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5-7430U processor that's tailor-made for office use, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD.

That makes it ideal for a range of day-to-day tasks. However, below, I've included more mini PC deals from Geekom that are even better if you want a bit more power under the hood, like the Geekom GT1 Mega now $999 and my number one Windows mini PC, the Geekom A9 Max for $1349 - a true Mac mini alternative.

More Geekom mini PC deals