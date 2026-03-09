Geekom's mini PC deals are live: Some of our top-performing mini computers get big price cuts - but the countdown is on, so act fast
Mini PCs for business, content creation, and AI all get a big discount but it won't last long
There's a big sale on over at Geekom right now, with one of my favorite mini PC makers slashing prices on some of its top-performing models. But the clock is literally ticking so you'll need to act fast.
Chief among them is the Geekom A5 2026 Edition, now $399 (was $599) when you use code 50GKA5.
For general business use, this mini PC is ideally specced - it's not a powerhouse performer for heavy workloads, but it's well-placed for running office software, web browsing, and streaming. Well worth a look.
It's worth noting that these mini PCs come in a range of configurations, too, so you can pretty much pick and choose the CPU and storage that best suits your workflow.
• Shop all mini PC deals in Geekom's Spring Sale
Today's Geekom mini PC deal
This is a solid, all-rounder mini PC for the home and office. Already discounted in Geekom's Spring Sale, you can save even more on the A5 2026 Edition when you use code 50GKA5
In our review, we said of the Geekom A5: "If you are looking to set up a small office for a limited-time project and need basic computers that can run office applications and web tools, then there is relatively little wrong with the A5 in terms of functionality or price."
The 2026 Edition model comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5-7430U processor that's tailor-made for office use, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD.
That makes it ideal for a range of day-to-day tasks. However, below, I've included more mini PC deals from Geekom that are even better if you want a bit more power under the hood, like the Geekom GT1 Mega now $999 and my number one Windows mini PC, the Geekom A9 Max for $1349 - a true Mac mini alternative.
More Geekom mini PC deals
Easily my top-choice Windows 11 mini PC, it performed exceptionally well during our review, where we called the Geekom A9 Max "a feature-packed AI-ready mini PC with surprising performance in a compact, ultra-stylish form." Ideally suited to content creation and heavier workloads, it's rocking an AMD Ryzen 9 HX chip, 32GB RAM, and 2TB SSD. For the full discount, use code 150A9M
This A6 is equipped with a Ryzen 7-6800 CPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. In our review, we said "the A6 packs in an impressive amount of power, which is more than enough to handle MS Office and light use of Adobe Creative Suite Apps." For the full discount, use code 100A6
A solid high-performance mini PC, the GT1 Mega is well-suited to AI tasks, and comes with Windows 11 Pro, an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. In our review, this mini PC excelled across the board during our benchmark tests for performance. For the full discount, use code 150GT1
