Psst! Save $379 on the Kamrui Hyper H2 mini PC with this code - it's got an Intel Core i5-14450HX with 16GB RAM, and it's nearly half-price right now

I've found a great mini PC deal here - the Kamrui Hyper H2 is $391 (was $769) at Amazon.

This mini PC is already discounted to $459, but to get the full savings, use code KAMRUIH228.

There are plenty of cheap mini PCs available to buy, but you usually get what you pay for, which could include an under-powered processor, limited memory and slow storage.

The Kamrui Hyper H2 Mini PC doesn’t fall into that category. It’s a solid, compact powerhouse that usually retails for $769. Use coupon code KAMRUIH228 however, and the price comes all the way down to $390.15. That’s a massive saving for a machine built around a high-end mobile processor and modern connectivity.

Today's top Kamrui Hyper H2 mini PC deal

Save $378.85 Kamrui Hyper H2 Mini PC: was $769 now $390.15 at Amazon The Kamrui Hyper H2 Mini PC packs an Intel Core i5-14450HX with 10 cores and 16 threads, plus 16GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It supports three 4K displays, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Gigabit Ethernet. With solid cooling, plenty of USB ports, and integrated Intel UHD graphics, it’s a compact but capable desktop for work and everyday use. Remember, to get the full discount, copy this code: KAMRUIH228

The Hyper H2 runs on an Intel Core i5-14450HX, a 10-core, 16-thread CPU that boosts up to 4.8GHz. This is not a low-power chip you usually see in tiny desktops. It’s fast, responsive, and more than capable of handling office workloads, multitasking, coding, creative apps, and even some casual gaming.

You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. That combination makes boot times quick, apps load fast, and switching between programs easy. Storage and memory are both upgradeable, which is a big plus.

The Hyper H2 supports up to three 4K displays at 60Hz via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C, making it a solid choice for productivity setups, business use, or education.

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics can handle video playback and everyday graphics tasks without issue.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and there’s also Gigabit Ethernet for stable wired networking.

Seven USB ports mean you can plug in peripherals, external drives, and accessories without needing a hub.

Cooling is handled by dual fans, copper heat pipes, and an SSD heatsink designed for long, steady operation.

$390.15 for a quiet, powerful mini desktop is a great price, but act fast as it won’t be this cheap for long.

For even more options, see our round up of the best mini PCs we've tested and reviewed.