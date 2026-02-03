Geekom’s “exceptionally good” AX8 Max mini PC with Ryzen 7 8745HS, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD is now under $650 - but it won't stay that price for long

I’ve spotted a great deal on Amazon that’s well worth a look if you’re after a fast, modern mini PC for under $650. The Geekom AX8 Max is currently $639 (was $749) at Amazon.

Of all the mini PCs we've tested, this is one of our favorites. It’s powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 8745HS, an eight-core, 16-thread processor with boost clocks up to 4.9GHz, which gives it plenty of overhead for demanding everyday workloads.

Graphics are handled by the integrated Radeon 780M GPU. It handles everyday desktop work, creative applications, and light gaming without the need for a discrete graphics card, although an external GPU can be connected via the USB4 port if required.

Today's top Geekom AX8 Max mini PC deal

The system ships with 32GB of DDR5 memory, which in itself is worth a fair bit these days, alongside a 1TB NVMe SSD. Windows 11 Pro comes pre-installed, and the system arrives fully assembled and ready to use.

Memory support goes up to 128GB of DDR5, and the included 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD can be swapped out for a larger drive later on if more storage is needed.

The AX8 Max can drive up to four displays at once, using two USB4 ports capable of 8K at 120Hz and two HDMI 2.0 outputs limited to 4K at 60Hz. This makes it suitable for multi-monitor desks and productivity-focused setups.

Wireless support includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while wired networking is handled by dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, which can be useful for faster local transfers or more specialized network configurations.

Cooling is handled by Geekom’s IceBlast 2.0 system, with selectable quiet, normal, and performance modes that allow you to prioritize lower noise or higher sustained clock speeds.

Fan behavior remains controlled under load, which you need in a small chassis designed to sit on a desk or mount behind a monitor.

We’re big fans of Geekom’s mini PCs here at TechRadar Pro. In our review of the Geekom AX8 Max, which we called "exceptionally good", we said: “The speed of this mini PC is boosted by one of the fastest SSDs in this price bracket. The CPU and GPU flex their power, offering decent multimedia editing alongside solid performance for standard office use.”

