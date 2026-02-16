My favorite Windows 11 mini PC is perfect for work and it's got a big price-cut in the Presidents' Day sale — but you'll need to act fast

One of my favorite Windows 11 mini PCs has just got a big discount in the Presidents' Day sale. Geekom’s 2026 A5 Pro is now $699 (was $899) at Best Buy.

That’s a big discount on a compact machine that’s ready for serious everyday work right out of the box. At roughly 4 inches wide and just 1 inch tall, it barely takes up space, yet it runs a full Windows 11 Pro setup.

The mini PC is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 7530U processor, which was an upgrade Geekom introduced earlier in the year. It’s backed by 16GB of DDR4 RAM, so whether you’re juggling browser tabs, editing documents, running creative apps, or handling video calls, it will be more than up to the task.

Today's top mini PC deal

Save $200 Geekom A5 Pro Mini PC: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy Geekom’s A5 Pro Mini PC drops to $699 at Best Buy for Presidents' Day. It packs an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD into a tiny 4-inch chassis. With Windows 11 Pro, HDMI, DisplayPort, and six USB ports, it’s a clean, capable desktop alternative.

You also get a 1TB SSD, which is plenty of room for software, files, and media. Unless you’re dealing with huge video libraries or large project archives, it’ll be big enough for everyday use.

Graphics come from the integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU, which will handle everyday visuals easily. Streaming, office tasks, and creative projects will all run comfortably, which makes this a smart pick for professionals or anyone building a neat, low clutter setup.

You get HDMI and DisplayPort for display options, six USB ports for accessories, plus Ethernet for stable wired networking. It’s simple to plug in everything you need without chasing adapters.

You get support for dual displays, making it easy to build a focused workstation, and a dedicated headphone jack.

Like all mini PCs, it can sit beside a monitor, tuck behind a display, or disappear into tighter workspaces while still acting like a full desktop machine. The system also only weighs about 1lb, so moving it around is effortless.

At $699, the Geekom A5 Pro is a bargain. You’re getting a compact Windows 11 Pro system with solid everyday performance, loads of storage, and a footprint so small you’ll wonder why you stuck with a full sized desktop for so long.

