Acer Predator Helios Neo laptop for creatives and power users is 20% off and comes with freebies worth $245
This 16-inch laptop with RTX 5070 graphics is built for demanding AI workloads
If you're after a high-powered laptop for creative work, AI projects, or heavy multitasking, I’ve found a fantastic deal on the Acer Predator Helios Neo, which is now $1,479.99 at Newegg, down from $1,849.99, a huge $370 saving.
This 16-inch machine packs a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor. That’s serious hardware for rendering, coding, content creation, and yes, a spot of gaming on the side.
It comes with 16GB of DDR5 6400MHz memory in a 2 x 8GB configuration and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. There’s room to breathe for large files, complex timelines, and demanding workloads.
Today's top Acer laptop deal
The 16-inch WQXGA display runs at 2560 x 1600 with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a fast 240Hz refresh rate. It’s an IPS panel with a matte ComfyView finish, so reflections shouldn’t get in your way during long work sessions.
It ships with Windows 11 Home and comes with HDMI 2.1, one Thunderbolt 4 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, along with Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless performance.
On top of the sizable 20% price cut, Newegg is bundling some extras with the laptop, starting with the free Intel Holiday Bundle worth $60. You can pick one title from Battlefield 6, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Dying Light: The Beast, or Sid Meier's Civilization VII, plus bonus content including Marvel Rivals in-game items, XSplit Premium Suite, Canvid, and Vegas Pro Edit 365.
There’s also the Nvidia Resident Evil Requiem Game Bundle worth $70 that includes the game as a free digital download, while supplies last.
If you add a 2-year protection plan for $160, you’ll also get a Fontal vacuum sealer machine with containers and reusable vacuum bags thrown in, worth $115. I have no idea why either, but you may have a use for it.
For $1,479.99 with all those extras, this is one of the better high-performance laptop deals I’ve seen lately.
