This Canon laser printer offers super-fast printing, scanning, and copying - ideal for small businesses, it’s now under $330
Outputting up to 42 pages per minute means it will be done before you get to it
Good office printers can be expensive, especially models that handle printing, scanning, copying, and faxing in one machine.
And I’ve found a great deal on the Canon imageCLASS MF465dw laser printer, now $324 (was $541) at Amazon.
That’s a massive $217 off, and an excellent price for a fast all-in-one laser printer built for busy homes and small offices.
You don't want to be waiting around for your printer to finish a job, so you'll be pleased to know this model can print up to 42 pages per minute and it will spit out the first page in about five seconds.
It even features automatic duplex printing, which means it prints on both sides of the page to save paper without you having to flip the page over.
Today's top laser printer deal
This fast all-in-one laser printer handles printing, scanning, copying, and faxing in a single compact machine. It produces up to 42 pages per minute and includes automatic two-sided printing.
There's a 5-inch color touchscreen that makes everything easy to control and offers quick access to commonly used features. You can customize shortcuts so your most regular tasks take just a tap.
You can connect through Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or USB depending on how your workspace is arranged and mobile printing is supported as well, so you can print directly from phones and tablets using Apple AirPrint, Mopria, or the Canon PRINT app.
It has a 250-sheet cassette and a 100-sheet multipurpose tray. If you print a lot, that capacity can expand to as much as 900 sheets with an optional extra tray.
There’s also a 50-sheet automatic document feeder that scans both sides of a page in a single pass, which will save a lot of time when working with multi-page documents.
All in all, this is a great choice for home and office use, and a bargain at under $330.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
