Ditch the laptop! This enterprise-ready HP OmniDesk desktop is built for business - and it's got a $590 discount and a free USB drive right now
HP OmniDesk desktop packs a 20-core Core i7-14700 processor, 64GB of DDR5 memory, and a massive 4TB SSD
If you want more raw power, easier upgrades, and better long-term value than a laptop can offer, a desktop makes a lot of sense, especially if you don't work in a lot of different places. I’ve found a huge deal on the HP OmniDesk Desktop, now $1769 (was $2359) at Best Buy.
At the heart of this beast is an Intel Core i7-14700, a 14th Gen chip with 20 cores and 28 threads. It boosts up to 5.4GHz and packs 33MB of L3 cache, giving you serious muscle for heavy workloads, large datasets, and demanding business software.
This setup comes loaded with 64GB of DDR5 RAM running at 5600MHz. That’s far beyond what most systems offer out of the box, and it means you can run complex projects, virtual machines, and countless browser tabs without slowdowns.
Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled, bringing enterprise-ready features like advanced device management and security tools. And Best Buy are even including a free 64Gb flash drive to sweeten the deal.
Today's top HP desktop deal
If you want more power and flexibility than a laptop can offer, this desktop delivers. It packs a 20-core Intel Core i7-14700, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a massive 4TB SSD for serious workloads. With Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 6, and plenty of ports, it’s built for demanding business and creative tasks.
For storage, you get a massive 4TB PCIe M.2 SSD, delivering fast boot times and quick access to large files, media libraries, and backups, all without juggling external drives.
Graphics are handled by Intel UHD integrated graphics, which are perfectly suited for productivity, business applications, and everyday creative tasks.
If you ever need more graphical power, a desktop tower gives you room to upgrade.
On the front, there’s USB-C at 10Gbps, three USB-A ports, and a headphone and mic combo jack. Around back, you’ll find four more USB-A ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and audio-out, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for wireless convenience.
A wired keyboard and mouse are included, along with that 64GB Adata USB flash drive, so you can take your important files with you if you need to work elsewhere.
The OmniDesk tower is built for serious productivity and long-term performance, and with a huge $590 price cut, it's a lot cheaper than you'd usually expect to pay.
