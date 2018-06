The best business computers of 2018

Even in 2018, where laptops and smartphones allow us to work while on the road, in many cases it's still important to buy the best business computers for you and your company's needs.

This is why we have created this list of the very best business computers and all-in-one PCs for your business.

When you're working in an office all day, nothing quite beats a traditional business desktop PC for working on. They are usually much more comfortable to use than a laptop, and they can be easily maintained and upgraded, so you don't need to buy a new model every couple of years.

They usually offer a lot more power for a lot less money than business laptops, so if you're looking for a cost effective way to populate your office with powerful machines, going for a business desktop PC is an excellent choice.

Top 10 best business desktop PCs

To help narrow down your search for the ideal system for your business, here are TechRadar Pro's top 10 business desktop PCs.

1. Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro

Cheap work PC from Dell

CPU: 7th Generation Intel Core i3-7100T | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 500GB HDD | Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet | Dimensions (W x D x H): 18.2 x 3.6 x 17.8 cm

Flexible specs

Slim design

Not a powerhouse

Dell is a well-known and well respected name when it comes to business computers, so you can be sure when you buy a machine from Dell that it is a well-built and well-supported device. The Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro offers very good base specs that can be customised to your needs, for a very compelling price. The slim line case also keeps your desk or office from feeling cluttered.

2. Microsoft Surface Studio

The ultimate all-in-one?

CPU: Intel Core i7-6820HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 2TB SSD | Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet | Dimensions (W x D x H): 25 x 22 x 3.22 cm

Seamlessly transitions between modes

The best and biggest digital drawing board

All rearward ports

Pricey proposition for most

If you’re looking for an incredibly powerful, yet stylishly designed, all-in-one PC that’s not made by Apple, then Microsoft’s brilliant Surface Studio will be for you. It comes at a price, but for build quality and performance, you’ll not want to look any further, especially if you work in the creative industry.

3. Apple iMac Pro

A stylish addition to any office

CPU: Intel Xeon W | Graphics: AMD Vega 56, Vega 64 | RAM: 32GB, 64GB | Storage: 1TB ssD | Connectivity: Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Dimensions (W x D x H): 65 x 20.3 x 51.6cm

Most powerful Mac ever

Excellent design

Very expensive

Non user-upgradable

We've always loved the Apple iMac, and now Apple has produced a professional-orientated, workstation-level, version called the iMac Pro. This is a seriously powerful all-in-one with cutting edge tech, with a choice of powerful Intel Xeon W processors, bags of RAM and hefty graphical processing power. All of this in an iconic Apple design. If you have the budget for it, the iMac Pro is one of the best business PCs money can buy.

4. Lenovo ThinkCentre M900

High end components for a good price

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Up to NVIDIA Quadro K420 2 GB DVI + DP | RAM: Up to 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD | Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Dimensions (W x D x H): 175 x 413 x 406mm

Powerful CPU

Dedicated GPU

Not the biggest amount of ports

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is an excellent desktop PC for business use, as it combines speed and power with an excellent build quality and reliability which is essential for PCs used for work. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 comes in a range of configurations, with the top-end model boasting a huge amount of power. This flexibility lets you build a Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 that suits your needs, and there's plenty of room to upgrade and expand this desktop in the future.

5. Apple iMac

A stylish addition to any office

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 1TB HDD | Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Dimensions (W x D x H): 53 x 17 x 45cm

Superb aesthetics and design

Full HD screen resolution

Awkward port location

No height adjustment

There's no denying the solid build quality and sheer design elegance of the Apple iMac all-in-one. If you were setting out to build the most futuristic, glamorous looking office there's no doubt the Apple iMac would be at the top of your shopping list. With the lowest-end model built inside a floating-style 21.5-inch display, even this 'basic' offering is capable of high-end video and photography work.

We've also had time with the new iMac for 2017, and it looks like Apple will continue its winning streak with its new and improved all-in-one.

6. Dell Optiplex 3030

An impressive all-in-one with dual-screen functionality

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590S | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 500GB HDD | Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11n Wi-Fi | Dimensions (W x D x H): 7 x 33 x 49cm

Powerful Core i5 CPU

Integrates with Dell's management tools

Not the fastest performer out there

Make sure you shop around

A wonderful piece of technology at an amazing price, this all-in-one PC from Dell is a good example of why you may want to shop around. You can buy this machine from Dell Direct, but you may find it cheaper at Amazon – while that means you might not get to customise the PC at checkout, thanks to Amazon Prime, you can get it the following day even if it is a Saturday.

7. Apple Mac mini

The miniature Macintosh

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 5000 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 500GB HDD | Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Dimensions (W x D x H): 3.6 x 20 x 20cm

Power sipping laptop processor

Bundled productivity applications

RAM not user-upgradable

No quad-core options

Behold the Mac mini. Apple's cheapest computer is even cheaper when bought from a third-party. It is tiny even compared to the competition but still manages to pack an Intel Core i5 with faster graphics and Thunderbolt 2 plus a myriad of other connectors, all in a box that's only 36mm thick and sits comfortably on an A4 sheet.

8. HP ProDesk 400 G4 Tower

Another compact and stylish desktop from Dell

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet | Dimensions (W x D x H): 17 x 33.8 x 27.4 cm

Reasonably priced

Small build

There are faster machines in this bracket

Not much else to complain about

The HP ProDesk 400 G4 Tower is an excellent desktop PC that, thanks to its 27% smaller chassis than the previous generation, will look great in modern offices, while providing plenty of power for workers.

9. Dell Optiplex 3020

A great starting point for any business

CPU: Intel Core i3 4160 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4400 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 500GB HDD | Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet | Dimensions (W x D x H): 9 x 31 x 29cm

Reasonably priced

Offers great expandability

There are faster machines in this bracket

Not much else to complain about

If you need a solid PC system that's going to work day-in, day-out, then the Dell Optiplex range should get a good chunk of your attention. The 3020 range is based on a no-nonsense micro-tower system, which comes with Windows 7 Pro 64-bit with a free upgrade to Windows 10 Pro. This system has everything you need to get your business up and running, while remaining expandable as you go.

10. HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms

Slim and stylish

CPU: Intel Core i5-6500T | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet | Dimensions (W x D x H): 16.5 x 3.5 x 16.5 cm

Small form factor

Conference call features

Expensive

Not for every use case

The HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms proves that business desktops don’t have to be big and bulky. This simple yet powerful device has a small form factor that makes it slot onto desks or in meeting rooms with ease, and with dual-microphones, HP Noise cancellation and specialist conferencing software, it makes it the perfect device for holding meetings on.

The types of desktop PCs

A recent development in the desktop PC world has been a modest diversification of the system case. The typical business PC comes in a mini-tower box, which is probably best sited under or next to your desk.

But if space is at a premium, a smaller case would be a better choice. Dell, for example, delivers its Optiplex models in mini tower, 'thin' desktop and 'compact' small form factor sizes, each model offering the same computing power but in a different case.

Three other formats that have grown in popularity are:

[1] All-in-one, otherwise known as AIO, which combine the monitor with the base unit. The move to power-efficient components, the falling price of LCD panels and the ubiquity of touch functionality make AIO an increasingly popular choice for businesses. The all-in-one PC essentially resembles a slightly larger than normal LCD display that contains the processor, hard drive and memory built-in to the screen casing. The end result is a very elegant, clutter-free desktop PC.

[2] Ultra-small form factors, otherwise known as net tops or mini PCs, which borrow a lot of their designs (and components) from laptops. They are essentially laptops without a screen, input peripherals and a battery.

[3] HDMI dongles which have been inspired by tablets and smartphones and often share parts with the latter. These are usually used for display signage or in niche markets. They are usually not powerful enough for most tasks but things are likely to improve by the end of 2016.