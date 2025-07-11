Throughout Prime Day (or ‘Black Friday in July’, if you prefer) I’ve been rounding up all the best Prime Day home office deals. And while most of the offers I’ve found require an Amazon Prime membership to get the discount, not everything does.

I’ve spotted some outstanding offers on business laptops, PC accessories, and office furniture - no Prime needed.

Whether it’s rival 'Black Friday in July' sales from the likes of Dell and FlexiSpot, or standard discounts on Amazon, these are 12 of my favorite deals right now for savvy business professionals who haven’t signed up for yet another subscription service.

Business Computing

Apple MacBook Pro: was $1999 now $1749 at Amazon

The MacBook Pro (M4) gets a sitewide discount on Amazon. This is a blisteringly fast and powerful laptop, capable of handling everything from productivity tasks to pro-grade content creation. A model rocking the M4 Pro chip is also discounted on the same page.

Dell 15 laptop: was $650 now $450 at Dell

This is my favorite deal on a business laptop from anywhere - it’s great for the price. The Dell 15 is equipped with a AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB of memory, and 1TB SSD. Ideal for professionals and students who want to power through work.

Minisforum 790S7: was $1119 now $896 at Walmart

I’m not sure you can find a cheaper mini gaming PC with these specs at this price. This mini PC is built for gaming, which also makes it a good choice for content creators and business professionals who prize performance.

HP Victus 15: was $900 now $650 at Best Buy

The Victus 15 from HP has long been my top choice for those on a budget who want a laptop with a dedicated GPU. For the price, this is a surprisingly powerful machine, well-suited for professional use.

Desks & chairs

FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk: was $680 now $450 at FlexiSpot

This is an upgrade on my top-rated standing desk - and we awarded it 5 stars in our review, noting that it perfectly blends “elegance and style with functionality.” It offers a broader height range than many, elevating between 25 to 50.6in.

Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge (60x30): was $869 now $696 at Vari

This standing desk from Vari is already gorgeous, but it adds in ComfortEdge, with the front of the desk sloping downward for additional comfort and less strain on the wrists. Height range runs between 25 and 50.5in.

FlexiSpot C7 office chair: was $600 now $330 at FlexiSpot

In our full review of this chair, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 stars - primarily because of its fantastic adjustability and adaptiveness - so you can make this chair what you want it to be. One of the biggest down sides to this chair is the premium price, so this fantastic discount is definitely one to take advantage of.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed: was $270 now $147 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a budget chair, the Corsair TC100 Relaxed is my top pick. It’s not the fanciest, but it is comfortable and stylish in a professional sort of way, so a solid choice for those looking for a chair suitable for work and play.

Accessories

Lenovo Essential wireless keyboard & mouse: was $35 now $25 at Lenovo

This reliable keyboard and mouse combination is a staple in plenty of offices around the world, and the impressive up to 18 months battery for the mouse and 15 months for the keyboard is a key selling point.

Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam: was $170 now $158 at Dell

As remote work becomes more popular, many of us are in the market for a higher-spec webcam, and this 4K UHD Dell webcam comes with up to 5x digital zoom, noise reductions, and autofocus. This is my top pick webcam for business professionals.

Lenovo Essential stereo headset: was $23 now $14 at Lenovo

A stunning 39% off makes this Lenovo essential headset the lowest I’ve ever seen it - so if your work has you on never-ending Teams calls, this could make your job a little more comfortable. It’s lightweight and has an over 1m cable, so it’s check.

Jabra Evolve2 75 wireless headset: was $339 now $234 at Amazon

This is a high-end wireless headset, and the price reflects that - but the over 30% discount makes the Jabra Evolve2 very tempting. If you make lots of professional calls, they’re worth splashing out on, especially given the advanced active noise cancellation, and excellent call quality.