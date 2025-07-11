When I first spotted this Prime deal on Tuesday, I was sure it would sell out because it was such a good offer. The deal is somehow still live today, but it will expire in just hours.



The deal I'm referring to is LG's highly rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV, now on sale for a stunning price of $1,196.99 ($2,699.99). That's a whopping $1,500 discount and a new record-low price. It's an incredible price for a big-screen OLED display and the best Prime Day TV deal I've found throughout the four-day sale.



Although the LG C4 was released last year, it remains at the top of TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV guides, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. The OLED display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.



If you don't want to shell out for a pricey OLED display, I've listed more of today's best Prime Day TV deals that are still live, with prices from $169.99. Keep in mind that this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the LG C4 OLED, and you won't find a discount like this until the next major holiday sale event.

Today's best Prime Day TV deal

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon A $1,500 discount on LG's 65-inch C4 OLED is the best Prime Day TV deal, and it's ending soon.

Shop more last-minute Prime Day TV deals

LG 48-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,596.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 is the successor to the C4, and Amazon is currently offering the 48-inch model at its lowest price yet. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,497.99 now $797.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Prime Day purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $797.99 – a new record-low price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

TCL 55-inch QM6K 4K mini-LED TV: was $599.99 now $447.99 at Amazon A 55-inch mini-LED display for under $450: what's not to like? The TCL QM6K is unparalleled value, delivering great picture quality with vivid colors, a solid list of gaming features and an easy to navigate smart TV platform. TVs like this at this price are what Prime Day is all about.

Hisense U8QG 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,199.99 now $997.99 at Amazon What an incredible deal – we gave this new 2025 TV a very positive review, rating it 4.5 stars out of 5. For this to be this cheap is a fantastic deal. It's super-bright and handles reflections well, offering total HDR support, gorgeously bold colors, great contrast handling, and strong gaming features, including 4K 120Hz support for next-gen consoles.