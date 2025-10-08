I can't believe the most powerful laptop under $500 actually costs $349 - Asus Vivobook is the only laptop at this price that has a Core 5 120U CPU and man it's fast
Probably the best laptop deal I've seen yet
I've seen a lot of laptop deals during this mini-Prime Day event - but the most powerful laptop I've found for under $500 is exceptionally cheap (and you won't find it on Amazon either). The Asus Vivobook is down to $350 (was $500) at Walmart.
• Shop all Walmart laptop deals
This is one fast laptop for the price, and comes loaded with the ultra-efficient Intel Core 5 120U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads for greater performance.
Alright, there's no discrete GPU so it's not going to handle high-end video editing or gaming. But for general multi-tasking, streaming, running office apps, that sort of thing, it absolutely flies through everything you'll throw at it.
Basically, if you're a business professional or student who needs a dedicated and reliable machine that doesn't cost the earth and will breeze through a range of tasks, this is well-specced for the job.
For more laptop deals, visit our round-up of the latest Prime Day deals, but remember, Amazon's sale ends at midnight tonight, so you'll need to act fast.
Today's top Asus laptop deal
This speedy laptop from Asus comes equipped with an Intel Core 5 120U CPU, 16GB RAM for smooth performance, and 512GB SSD storage. It's also running Windows 11 Home, so a good pick if you're upgrading from a Windows 10 laptop.
Also consider: More laptop deals
This Dell 15 Laptop is well-suited for business and studying and comes equipped with the Intel Core i& chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. A good all-rounder laptop in my book.
Similar to the deal with lower specs, sporting a Ryzen 5 processor, the absolute minimum 8GB of memory I'd recommend, but 512GB storage. Best suited to general productivity tasks that aren't resource intensive.
The HP Laptop 15 is a basic laptop at a cheap price, with an i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Fine for general use, but if your budget stretches to the Asus Vivobook, that's the one I'd opt for.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro. He began in tech journalism reviewing photo editors and video editing software at Web User magazine, and covered technology news, features, and how-to guides. Today, he and his team of expert reviewers test out a range of creative software, hardware, and office furniture. Once upon a time, he wrote TV commercials and movie trailers. Relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.