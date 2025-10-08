I can't believe the most powerful laptop under $500 actually costs $349 - Asus Vivobook is the only laptop at this price that has a Core 5 120U CPU and man it's fast

I've seen a lot of laptop deals during this mini-Prime Day event - but the most powerful laptop I've found for under $500 is exceptionally cheap (and you won't find it on Amazon either). The Asus Vivobook is down to $350 (was $500) at Walmart.

• Shop all Walmart laptop deals

This is one fast laptop for the price, and comes loaded with the ultra-efficient Intel Core 5 120U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads for greater performance.

Alright, there's no discrete GPU so it's not going to handle high-end video editing or gaming. But for general multi-tasking, streaming, running office apps, that sort of thing, it absolutely flies through everything you'll throw at it.

Basically, if you're a business professional or student who needs a dedicated and reliable machine that doesn't cost the earth and will breeze through a range of tasks, this is well-specced for the job.

For more laptop deals, visit our round-up of the latest Prime Day deals, but remember, Amazon's sale ends at midnight tonight, so you'll need to act fast.

Today's top Asus laptop deal

Save $150 Asus Vivobook: was $500 now $350 at Walmart This speedy laptop from Asus comes equipped with an Intel Core 5 120U CPU, 16GB RAM for smooth performance, and 512GB SSD storage. It's also running Windows 11 Home, so a good pick if you're upgrading from a Windows 10 laptop.

Also consider: More laptop deals

Save 29% ($200) Dell 15 laptop: was $700 now $500 at Dell This Dell 15 Laptop is well-suited for business and studying and comes equipped with the Intel Core i& chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. A good all-rounder laptop in my book.

Save 27% ($120) Dell 15 laptop: was $450 now $330 at Dell Similar to the deal with lower specs, sporting a Ryzen 5 processor, the absolute minimum 8GB of memory I'd recommend, but 512GB storage. Best suited to general productivity tasks that aren't resource intensive.