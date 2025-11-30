Work it, own it- VivoBook 14/15 | ASUS - YouTube Watch On

You don’t go to Amazon to find the best laptop deal for Black Friday weekend - Best Buy sells the Asus Vivobook 14 (in quiet blue) for $199.99 down from $449.99, meaning you save a staggering $250, that’s almost 56%.

This laptop is a real winner and has features you'd struggle to get on far more expensive devices. I genuinely think this is the best laptop deal right now - but you will have to be quick as the Black Friday weekend ends in just a few hours.

You might know Asus from its gaming laptops, monitors, and accessories. However, the Asus Vivobook is more for work than play. For just under $200, you can have a dedicated and relatively powerful device for handling light tasks, studying on campus and watching YouTube at home.

ASUS Vivobook 14: was $450 now $200 at Best Buy This super-slim laptop is the perfect choice for a student or young professional, with a whole host of fantastic features. The whopping 56% discount makes this perhaps one of the best laptop deals I've seen this Black Friday Weekend too. Its only drawback (128GB storage) can be partly remedied with a small SSD-class USB.

Let's start with the essentials. The Asus Vivobook 14-X1404 is powered by a 13th generation Intel Core i3-1315U with 6-core and an 11,200 CPUBenchmark score that rivals the Intel Core i7-1250U.

These specs are enough for simpler duties like web browsing or writing papers but will struggle with more demanding apps like PC gaming or video editing.

The CPU is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (which you can upgrade), a replaceable 128GB PCIe 3.0 SSD as well as an Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless card. I love the 14-inch IPS full HD display with a webcam that has a privacy shutter, a step above what you get in this price range.

The notebook is powered by a 42Whr battery fed by a 45W barrel-type charger which frees the type-C connector.

This Asus Vivobook is also portable thanks to a lightweight build, weighing just over 3lbs and slim NanoEdge bezels that make it easier to fold into a compact form.

Despite its thinness (under 18mm), it still includes two USB-A, USB-C, HDMI and a 3.5mm audio jack. In short, it's an excellent choice for a student or worker who wants a Chromebook-esque laptop for on-the-go.

Now for some weaknesses. It does not have a microSD card slot and its HDMI port is limited to v1.4 (so no 4K video output).

Selected by Selected by Désiré Athow Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro My early years and upbringing mean that I have always had a bias towards thrifty tech products. I chase the deal, rather than chase the brand. This is probably why most of the deals I will chose are often very different from my peers' selection.