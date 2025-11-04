I'm bookmarking these 7 exceptional laptop deals for Black Friday 2025 - and keeping an eye open for $200 Core i3 notebooks and $2300 RTX 5090 laptops

I’m always on the hunt for the best tech bargains, and some early Black Friday laptop deals have really stood out to me this year.

Whether you need something reliable for work, or portable for studying, there’s a great mix of value and performance here.

The Hasee X5 from Newegg is a hidden gem with an Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, built for multitasking. The Asus Vivobook 14 and Dell Latitude 3340 are both excellent choices for students or professionals, offering dependable everyday performance in compact, lightweight designs.

For creatives, and those requiring a little more oomph, the HP Victus 15 and HP Omen Max both pack serious power, with high-end graphics and fast processors that can handle demanding workloads with ease.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 delivers workstation-level performance and stunning visuals in a durable, premium build. And if you’re after something simple and affordable, the Acer Aspire Go 15 is a fantastic all-rounder for everyday use.

If these early Black Friday offers are anything to go by, this year’s tech deals are shaping up to be some of the best yet.

Black Friday laptop deals

Save 49% ($430) Hasee X5 15.6 laptop: was $869.99 now $439.99 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ The Hasee X5 15.6" laptop, available from Newegg, is now just $439.99 (was $869.99). It delivers exceptional performance with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, FHD IPS anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. Crafted in sleek silver metal, it includes a backlit keyboard, privacy shutter, and multiple ports. It also comes with a 30-day refund and 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

Save 44% ($200) Asus Vivobook 14 14" FHD Laptop: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The Asus Vivobook 14 is a sleek, lightweight laptop ideal for students and young professionals. Powered by an Intel 13th Gen Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD, it delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks. With multiple ports, FHD display, and built-in webcam, it’s a steal at $249.99 on Best Buy, saving you $200 off its usual $449.99 price.

Save 46% ($233.80) Dell Latitude 3340 Laptop: was $512.82 now $279.02 at Dell Read more Read less ▼ The Dell Latitude 3340 Laptop offers excellent value at $279, down from $512, direct from Dell. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and a 256GB SSD for fast, reliable performance. With a 13.3 inch Full HD display, Wi Fi 6E, Windows 11 Pro, and durable design, it’s perfect for work or study. When I'm looking for a new laptop, I always turn to Dell first as its never let me down yet.

Save 10% ($90.99) HP Victus 15 Laptop: was $899.99 now $809 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The HP Victus 15 is a good laptop for creatives on a budget. It has a 144Hz Full HD IPS display and powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor backed with 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. It will handle most of what you throw at it with ease. It’s built for performance and offers Wi-Fi 6, DTS audio, and a smart Mica Silver design.

Save 25% ($550) HP Omen Max 16t-ah000: was $2,199.99 now $1,649.99 at HP US Read more Read less ▼ The HP Omen Max is an exceptional 16-inch laptop now available for $1,649.99, down from $2,199.99 - a solid 25% discount. It features the powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD for lightning-fast performance. With the cutting-edge Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU, this machine delivers unmatched gaming power, making it one of the best high-end laptop deals available right now.

Save 42% ($250) Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop at Best Buy is priced at $349.99, saving $250 off its $599.99 value. It features a 15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 IPS display, Intel Core i5-1334U processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. With Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, and a lightweight 3.7-pound design, it delivers strong everyday performance at an excellent price.

Save 57% ($2,261) Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6: was $4,000 now $1,739 at Lenovo USA Read more Read less ▼ The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 is a powerhouse 16″ mobile workstation, now starting at just $1,739 (down from $4,000). Equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13800H vPro, Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics, and up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, it’s built for professionals demanding top-tier performance. Features of note include an OLED touchscreen, Dolby Atmos audio, rapid charging, Wi-Fi 6E, and ThinkShield security - all in a durable MIL-SPEC design.

Black Friday laptop deals: FAQs and buying advice

When does Black Friday and Cyber Monday start and end? Officially, Black Friday 2025 begins on November 28 and wraps up at the end of Cyber Monday on December 1. But you don’t need to wait until then to score a great deal - as you’ve probably noticed, many retailers like Best Buy and Newegg have already kicked off their early laptop sales. If you want to beat the rush and secure a great machine before stock runs low, now’s the perfect time to start looking.

Which laptop deal should I choose during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? That depends on how you plan to use it. If you’re a student, individual or small business, aim for something light and reliable with at least an Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a fast SSD. Creatives should prioritize dedicated graphics (like Nvidia RTX) and a high-refresh display. Professionals should focus on laptops with stronger processors (Core i7 or above), durable builds, and long battery life.

What features should I check when selecting the right laptop deal? Look beyond the price tag. Check for the processor generation (13th Gen Intel or AMD 7000 series are current sweet spots), RAM type and speed, and SSD capacity. Consider display quality, portability, and battery life. Also, look at port selection and make sure it matches what you need. You can never have too many ports. Check our recommendations for the best business laptops, best laptops for programming, best laptops for teachers, and best models for creatives. If you're still working from home, check out our recommendations for that.