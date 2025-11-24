HP Black Friday laptop sales are here: huge discounts on work, creative and AI powered portables

Black Friday is nearly here and HP’s deals are now live, making this a great moment to pick up a new laptop for home, work or study, without blowing the budget.

If you want a big display at a small price, the 17.3 inch FHD models are strong picks. One runs an AMD Ryzen 5 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, while another version steps up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Creatives (and gamers) should look at the Victus 15. It has a fast 144Hz screen, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 4050 GPU. It offers more than enough power for heavier creative workloads.

If you want the latest AI focused hardware, take a look at HP’s Copilot+ PCs. The OmniBook 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip, has an OLED display and long battery life. The larger OmniBook X moves to an Intel Core Ultra processor, Intel Arc graphics, a 17.3 inch touchscreen.

There are also solid mid range choices. The HP 15.6 inch touch model with an Intel Core i5 and 16GB of RAM is a dependable option for work or school. The 16 inch OmniBook 5 has an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a bright WUXGA screen.

Finally, if it's versatility you're after, the OmniBook Ultra Flip has a sharp 3K OLED touchscreen and a flexible design that works just as well for writing as it does for streaming.

Whatever you’re looking for, HP’s Black Friday lineup has plenty of value across sizes, processors, and features.

Black Friday HP laptop deals

HP Omnibook 5 Laptop: $949.99 at HP US Read more Read less ▼ The HP OmniBook 5 Copilot+ PC is built around the Snapdragon X1 chip with an integrated Hexagon NPU for fast on-device AI tasks. It includes 16GB memory and a 256GB SSD, plus a 16 inch 2K OLED display with rich color and low blue light. A 1080p IR camera supports clear video calls and secure login.

HP Omnibook X Laptop: $1,400 at HP US Read more Read less ▼ The HP OmniBook X is a 17.3 inch Copilot+ PC laptop and features an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor paired with Intel Arc 140V graphics and 16GB of onboard memory. The 512GB NVMe SSD adds fast storage while the bright FHD touch display delivers crisp, color accurate visuals.

HP 15.6 Inch Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop: was $650 now $350 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ This 15.6 inch Full HD touch screen laptop pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD for reliable everyday performance. With a bright IPS display, HDMI output and nearly ten hours of battery life, it suits work, study and streaming.

HP 17.3 Inch Laptop: was $600 now $450 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This 17.3 inch HP laptop offers a crisp Full HD IPS display with wide viewing angles, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. With Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking easily and comes with Windows 11 Home.

HP 17.3 Inch FHD IPS Notebook: was $650 now $370 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ This 17.3 inch HP notebook, finished in natural silver, offers a Full HD display paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor for everyday tasks. It includes 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's not the most powerful configuration, but it's very affordable.

HP Omnibook 5 Laptop: was $1,000 now $400 at HP US Read more Read less ▼ This 16-inch OmniBook offers a sharp WUXGA display with slim bezels and a bright 300-nit panel. It runs on an Intel Core i5-1334U processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. You get 8GB of onboard memory, a fast 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Home.

HP Omnibook Ultra Flip 2-In-1 Laptop: $1,450 at HP US Read more Read less ▼ The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 delivers a sharp 3K OLED touch display with a smooth 48 to 120Hz refresh rate and vibrant HDR brightness. It has a flexible 2 in 1 design and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 chip with Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of onboard memory, and a 512GB Gen4 SSD.