AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su kicks off CES 2026 with her keynote

Su says AI will soon need "Yottascale" power

That's around 10,000x that needed for the previous generation of compute

The CEO of AMD has declared that the AI world is about to enter a whole new era which will require huge amounts of compute power.

Speaking at her keynote at CES 2026, Dr. Lisa Su said the world is set to enter the 'YottaScale' era as demand for AI and the power behind it continues to grow.

She predicted the world would need up to 10 YottaFLOPS (a one followed by 24 zeros) by the end of the decade - around 10,000 times the amount of global AI compute seen in 2022, which stood at about one zettaflop (a one followed by 21 zeros).

A new era

Admitting that there is currently not enough compute available for all the many things people want to do with AI, Su outlined AMD's future strategy to address this.

"There's just never, ever been anything like this in the history of computing," she admitted.

Primarily, this will involve a focus on integrated systems, bringing together CPUs, GPUs, networking, and software, which all work together to efficiently scale AI infrastructure.

"AI is the most important technology of the last 50 years, and I can say it's absolutely our number one priority at AMD," Su said.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's already touching every major industry, whether you're going to talk about health care or science or manufacturing or commerce, and we're just scratching the surface, AI is going to be everywhere over the next few years. And most importantly, AI is for everyone."

Su unveiled a number of new AMD products on stage during her keynote, including the company's next generation of AI chips, including its MI455 GPU, EPYC Venice CPUs, and Helios AI-rack scale solutions, all of which promises huge leaps forward in terms of performance and efficiency.

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES, and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2026 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from wireless TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. You can also ask us a question about the show in our CES 2026 live Q&A and we’ll do our best to answer it.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok and WhatsApp for the latest from the CES show floor!