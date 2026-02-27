Meta commits to six gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPU hardware

Initial one-gigawatt deployment scheduled for the second half of 2026

Custom MI450 silicon engineered specifically for Meta AI workloads

AMD and Meta have agreed to deploy up to 6GW of AMD Instinct GPUs over several generations, marking one of the largest disclosed infrastructure commitments in the AI sector.

The scale of the plan suggests a major expansion of Meta’s internal computing capacity as demand for training and running advanced AI models continues to grow.

The first phase of shipments is expected to begin in the second half of 2026 and will support an initial 1GW deployment.

First deployment timeline takes shape

That rollout will rely on a custom GPU derived from AMD’s MI450 architecture and integrated within the company’s Helios rack-scale platform.

The systems will also use sixth-generation EPYC processors, code-named Venice, alongside ROCm software.

The agreement builds on an existing relationship in which Meta has already deployed large numbers of EPYC CPUs and earlier Instinct GPUs across its global data center footprint.

As AI workloads increase in complexity, the balance between CPUs and GPUs has become more critical, particularly for orchestration, scheduling, and efficiency across massive clusters.

Beyond the hardware supply deal, the companies are co-engineering a custom GPU optimized for Meta’s AI workloads.

The custom MI450-based design is expected to support large-scale AI training and inference tasks across Meta’s services.

Meta says AI infrastructure is central to delivering services to billions of users, including recommendation systems, generative tools, and future applications that rely on intensive computation.

“We’re excited to form a long-term partnership with AMD to deploy efficient inference compute and deliver personal superintelligence,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta.

“This is an important step for Meta as we diversify our compute. I expect AMD to be an important partner for many years to come.”

For AMD, the agreement deepens its presence in hyperscale data centers at a time when competition in AI accelerators remains intense.

“We are proud to expand our strategic partnership with Meta as it pushes the boundaries of AI at unprecedented scale,” said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD.

“This multi-year, multi-generation collaboration across Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, and rack-scale AI systems aligns our roadmaps to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure optimized for Meta’s workloads, accelerating one of the industry’s largest AI deployments and placing AMD at the center of the global AI buildout.”

The partnership also includes a performance-based warrant allowing Meta to acquire up to 160 million AMD shares, with vesting tied to shipment and stock milestones.

The first portion vests after the initial gigawatt of GPU shipments, while additional tranches depend on scaling purchases toward the full 6GW commitment.

Such structures link commercial success directly to equity participation, aligning incentives as infrastructure expands.

“We expect this partnership to drive substantial multi-year revenue growth and be accretive to our non-GAAP earnings per share,” said Jean Hu, EVP, CFO, and treasurer, AMD.

“The performance-based structure also tightly aligns AMD and Meta around execution and long-term value creation.”

