Nvidia is reportedly expanding its reach into the consumer PC market with plans to introduce processors that integrate central processing units and graphics processing units on a single chip.

This system-on-a-chip design, developed in collaboration with MediaTek and Intel, is intended to bring AI capabilities directly to Windows PCs while maintaining energy efficiency and performance.

Nvidia has experience with similar architectures in consoles and tablets, but the move into full-scale PCs represents a major extension of its strategy.

Nvidia seeks collaboration for wider support

The Nvidia-MediaTek collaboration uses Arm architecture, allowing the combination of CPUs and Nvidia GPUs into a compact, unified design.

In parallel, Intel-based models are under development to ensure compatibility with existing Windows software and high-end applications. PC makers including Dell and Lenovo are reportedly testing these chips for possible launches in the first half of the year.

By integrating both CPU and GPU functionality, the chips aim to deliver thinner, lighter laptops with extended battery life suitable for gaming, productivity, and AI workloads.

Despite the promise of integrated performance, Nvidia faces challenges in replicating the success of its desktop GPUs in portable PCs.

Past attempts with Arm-based chips, including Microsoft AI PCs using Qualcomm processors, have encountered software compatibility issues that limited gaming and other resource-intensive applications.

Pricing is another critical factor, with analysts suggesting that laptops using the Nvidia chip must remain within the $1,000–$1,500 range to avoid classification as niche luxury items.

Nvidia also must convince consumers and developers that these new chips can reliably support gaming, workstation tasks, and everyday computing without compromising existing software ecosystems.

The company does not expect immediate profit from this expansion but views it as a long-term effort to position itself within the next-generation PC ecosystem.

By entering the consumer PC market, Nvidia aims to maintain visibility among users in a landscape increasingly defined by AI-enabled devices.

These chips could compete with Apple’s MacBooks while also supporting business laptops, workstations, and mini PC setups.

Analysts suggest the expansion is as much about reinforcing Nvidia’s role in AI hardware as it is about short-term commercial returns.

