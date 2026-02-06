Intel is returning to GPUs to challenge Nvidia’s market leadership directly

The company plans to produce GPUs internally for tighter manufacturing control

Eric Demers joins Intel from Qualcomm as a key technical figure in GPU development

Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan has publicly confirmed internal work on graphics hardware remains active, directly addressing questions about whether the company intends to stay involved in that segment.

Speaking during the recent Cisco AI Summit, Tan said upcoming products will be built internally and that Intel’s manufacturing arm will also support production at scale.

When asked if Intel is going to build GPUs, Tan said, “I just hired the chief GPU architect, and he's very good. I'm very delighted he joined me, and it takes some persuasion.”

Hiring decisions point to renewed technical focus

Tan’s comments makes clear Intel is deliberately expanding beyond its traditional CPU focus to challenge Nvidia in the GPU market.

The company does not intend to rely solely on external suppliers for these chips, and it wants tighter control over development and manufacturing.

As part of its efforts to produce GPUs, Intel recently hired Eric Demers, recruited from Qualcomm after more than a decade there.

While Demers is a central technical figure in the renewed graphics effort, broader oversight reportedly lies with data center executive Kevork Kechichian, who joined during a restructuring.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The addition of experienced leadership signals Intel’s seriousness about entering high-performance GPU markets, where Nvidia currently dominates both consumer and AI-focused workloads.

These appointments suggest that the company is trying to rebuild internal capability rather than simply rebrand older designs.

Analysts note that Intel’s approach could influence Nvidia’s strategy, especially as AI tools and accelerators continue to drive demand for specialized graphics hardware.

Intel’s renewed GPU push highlights the stakes in the market for AI and gaming accelerators, areas where Nvidia has maintained a strong lead.

GPUs are now central to both gaming and AI workloads, and Intel’s in-house effort positions it to compete directly in this high-margin segment.

By combining GPU development with internal manufacturing and leveraging its CPU ecosystem, Intel could offer integrated platforms attractive to enterprise and AI-focused customers.

While results are uncertain, Tan’s hiring choices suggest a sustained, deliberate push rather than a short-term experiment.

Investors and competitors are watching closely, as Intel’s entry may pressure Nvidia on pricing, product cycles, and ecosystem dominance.

Although Intel intends to be a long-term player in the GPU market, execution and performance will determine whether these plans alter competitive dynamics or remain a technical demonstration.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.