Nvidia invests $4 billion in photonics to scale next-generation AI infrastructure

Optical interconnects provide ultrafast, energy-efficient connections across AI data center networks

Jensen Huang says AI computing is a revolution driven by real-time token processing

Nvidia has announced a combined $4 billion investment in photonics companies Lumentum and Coherent, signaling a major step in scaling AI-focused computing infrastructure.

The funds, split equally between the two firms, are intended to enhance research and development, expand U.S.-based manufacturing capacity, and secure future access to advanced optical technologies for Nvidia’s next-generation data center chips.

Following the announcement, shares in Lumentum rose 5%, while Coherent climbed 9%, reflecting investor confidence in the potential impact of these deals.

Optical interconnects as the backbone of AI data centers

Outlining the motivations behind the deals, Nvidia emphasized how optical interconnects and advanced package integration are essential for the next generation of AI infrastructure.

These technologies provide high-bandwidth, energy-efficient connections across AI servers, enabling faster processing and reduced latency in data-heavy operations.

“AI has reinvented computing and is driving the largest computing infrastructure buildout in history,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“Computing has fundamentally changed. In the age of AI, software runs on intelligence, with tokens generated in real time by AI factories for every interaction and every context.”

The company’s strategy focuses on building scalable AI factories capable of handling growing computational demands.

The agreement with Coherent includes a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment and nonexclusive access to advanced laser and optical networking products.

Nvidia will invest $2 billion to support Coherent’s US-based manufacturing expansion and research initiatives.

“This strategic relationship underscores Coherent’s role as a key enabler of next-generation AI data center infrastructure,” said Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent.

“We are proud to expand our 20-year relationship with NVIDIA by increasing its access to include multiple product families to help it build the AI data centers of the future.”

This partnership reveals the increasing reliance on photonics to accelerate processing efficiency and energy management in AI deployments.

Similarly, Nvidia’s collaboration with Lumentum involves a $2 billion investment aimed at growing production capacity and deepening R&D in advanced optics technologies.

Optical interconnects are critical to the efficiency and resiliency of AI networks, and Nvidia expects Lumentum’s manufacturing expansion to directly support the scaling of large-scale AI factories.

“This multiyear strategic agreement reflects our shared commitment to advancing the optics technologies that will power the next generation of AI infrastructure,” said Michael Hurlston, CEO of Lumentum.

“In support of this collaboration, we are also investing in a new fabrication facility to increase capacity and accelerate innovation. We’re excited to work together to expand what’s possible for the AI optical architectures of tomorrow.”

The dual investments underline Nvidia’s strategic focus on AI tools and infrastructure as it seeks to maintain technological leadership.

In addition to hardware computing, Nvidia is investing in AI software, providing OpenAI $100 billion primarily for its hardware and committing $1 billion to Nokia to support AI integration in the development of 6G networks.

