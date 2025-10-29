Nvidia is investing $1 billion into Nokia as it brings AI power into the push for 6G

Nvidia and Nokia announces major new partnership

RAN and 6G network services among new technologies being worked on

The deal will also see Nvidia invest $1bn in Nokia

Nvidia has revealed a $1 billion investment into Nokia as it looks to take a key role in furthering the development of AI-ready networks.

The investment will aim to cover a wide range of projects, including 5G-Advanced and 6G networks built to cope with the massive demands brought by AI workloads.

The deal will also see Nvidia adding its AI-RAN products to Nokia’s own RAN portfolio, helping speed up the development and deployment of these next-gen networks.

From 5G to 6G

In a blog post announcing the news , the two companies said the partnership, "marks the beginning of the AI-native wireless era", and should provide the foundation to support AI-powered consumer experiences and enterprise services at the edge.

“Telecommunications is a critical national infrastructure — the digital nervous system of our economy and security,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“Built on Nvidia CUDA and AI, AI-RAN will revolutionize telecommunications — a generational platform shift that empowers the United States to regain global leadership in this vital infrastructure technology. Together with Nokia and America’s telecom ecosystem, we’re igniting this revolution, equipping operators to build intelligent, adaptive networks that will define the next generation of global connectivity.”

To power this technological step forward, Nvidia revealed Aerial RAN Computer Pro (ARC-Pro) an "accelerated computing platform" for manufacturers and network equipment providers which combines connectivity, computing, and sensing capabilities.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This will allow them to build commercial-off-the-shelf-based or proprietary AI-RAN products, speeding up the move from 5G-Advanced to 6G for telco networks.

Nokia and Nvidia also plan to work together on AI networking tools such as data center switching, and will also explore the use of Nokia’s optical technologies and capabilities to help build future Nvidia AI infrastructure architecture.

“The next leap in telecom isn’t just from 5G to 6G — it’s a fundamental redesign of the network to deliver AI-powered connectivity, capable of processing intelligence from the data center all the way to the edge. Our partnership with Nvidia, and their investment in Nokia, will accelerate AI-RAN innovation to put an AI data center into everyone’s pocket,” said Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.