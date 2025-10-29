Samsung is developing an AI modem to power Starlink’s 6G network

SpaceX spent $17 billion acquiring spectrum to expand its 6G NTN plans

Starlink’s next phase aims for direct satellite-to-device communication worldwide

Samsung is reportedly developing an AI-enhanced modem for Elon Musk’s Starlink network, a move that could mark the beginning of a new phase in satellite-to-device communication.

Reports from the Korean Economic Daily claim this collaboration aims to eliminate reliance on traditional base station infrastructure, potentially allowing smartphones, SMB routers, and other connected devices to link directly with satellites.

The partnership aligns with SpaceX’s recent push into 6G non-terrestrial networks (NTN), backed by a reported $17 billion spectrum acquisition.

The role of AI in Starlink’s 6G vision

At the heart of the new design is a neural processing unit that will, “predict satellite trajectories and optimize signal links in real time.”

This would address a long-standing limitation in current-generation modems, which struggle to maintain consistent, high-speed links with fast-moving low Earth orbit satellites.

Samsung’s presentation shows the new Exynos modem can improve beam identification and channel prediction by 55 and 42 times, respectively, compared with existing models.

Such capabilities could enable smoother switching between orbiting nodes, which is essential for reliable satellite broadband and direct-to-device services.

If the technology proves successful, it could reshape how modems and routers handle connectivity in remote or mobile environments.

Instead of routing through complex ground-based systems, the AI modem could link devices directly to Starlink’s expanding constellation.

For consumer hardware, that might mean laptops or smartphones capable of maintaining coverage in areas previously unreachable by terrestrial networks.

For enterprise and SMB modem deployments, it could support high-bandwidth communication in locations where fiber or 5G signals remain inconsistent.

This development also reflects Samsung’s growing ambition to expand its semiconductor business beyond smartphones and memory.

Industry observers note that the company’s joint work with Tesla on advanced AI chips already pointed in this direction.

Now, by working with Starlink, Samsung appears intent on positioning itself as a key player in next-generation communication infrastructure.

However, AI-driven signal optimization demands heavy energy and processing resources, and early 6G NTN devices may struggle to balance efficiency with performance.

The Starlink–Samsung partnership represents an ambitious step toward merging AI and orbital communication, although the full impact remains to be proven.

Whether this AI modem becomes a defining component of Musk’s 6G NTN vision will depend on how well it balances power consumption, cost, and performance in space-linked networks.

