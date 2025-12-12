Workbooks integrates AI, promises empowered sales teams

Workbooks adds AI features like transcription, sales coaching, and automated data hygiene to its CRM

Only 16% of UK firms use AI in CRM, giving early adopters a strong competitive edge

AI adoption is expected to surge in 2026, with 59% of leaders planning major investment

Top CRM platform Workbooks just added Artificial Intelligence (AI) to its CRM tool, promising the automation of repetitive sales tasks, improvement in data accuracy, and more power to sales teams.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Workbooks says the majority of UK business leaders (90%) regularly use AI, but just 16% integrated it into their CRM. This represents a unique opportunity for early adopters to gain a significant competitive edge over their rivals.

“The new era of CRM is here,” said John Cheney, CEO of Workbooks. “AI will define the next generation of customer engagement: more predictive, more personalised, and ultimately, more profitable.”

Integrating AI into the CRM means the platform now has a few new core features.



This includes Scribe (automatic meeting transcription tool supporting Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, GoToMeeting, and RingCentral), Sales Coach (a tool that reviews opportunity data, emails, and call recordings to recommend next steps), Sales Hygiene (uses meetings and email data to generate accurate opportunity records), and Research Agent (generates prospect profiles and cross-references them against the ideal customer profile).

AI or the human touch?

“AI shouldn’t replace your sales team, it should empower them,” added Cheney. “Our AI CRM handles the administrative grind that burns people out, giving them time to build relationships and think strategically.”

Early AI adopters have seen significant gains in productivity, especially when it comes to reporting, analytics, and operational efficiency, Workbooks says. The company also stresses that organizations using multiple features are showing better results, compared to those that just use one tool.

WIth that in mind, the company believes that AI adoption is expected to “surge” in 2026, and it backs those claims up with a new “State of AI in CRM in UK B2B Organizations” report that it published.



Besides stating that merely 16% of mid-market firms currently use AI in their CRM, it also claims that 59% of sales and marketing leaders plan to “significantly increase” their AI adoption next year.

