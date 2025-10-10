Amazon Quick Suite wants to help your business build its AI agents in no time at all

Amazon Quick Suite wants to get businesses using AI fast

AWS has launched a new agentic AI platform to help business users find insights, research, automate tasks and visualize data across multiple apps.

Quick Suite, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) product, uses agentic AI to connect with internal repositories, like wikis and intranets; AWS’s own services, like S3 and Redshift; as well as over 1,000 third-party apps via MCP, an Anthropic-developed open standard.

Although it’s a new launch, AWS says it has already tested the feature with tens of thousands of employees and dozens of customers.

Amazon’s Quick Suite is an all-in-one enterprise AI agent ecosystem

AWS says Quick supports workers entering a new era, where they can interact with data via intuitive, web-based experiences, or via popular apps like Office 365 and Slack.

“Working with an AI agent is now as simple as chatting with a teammate,” the company said.

Quick includes 50 built-in connecters to popular data platforms like Adobe Analytics, Snowflake, Salesforce and cloud storage platforms, but businesses can also use OpenAI or MCP to connect to custom resources.

AI agents make interactions with the data more powerful, taking care of tasks like writing and sending communications based on insights unlocked via the Quick Suite.

Apart from building custom AI agents, the Quick Suite comprises a handful of other Quick-branded products: Quick Sight, for analyzing structured and unstructured data and answering questions with visual insights; Quick Research, which combines company data with over 200 trusted sources for real-time context; Quick Flows, for creating automated workflows; and Quick Automate, which can handle more complex, multi-system workflows.

A separate post confirms that Quick Suite is now generally available, but only across US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Sydney), and Europe (Ireland) with more regions set to follow in the coming months.

