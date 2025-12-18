Insightly introduces AI into its CRM platform

Insightly launched Copilot, an AI assistant that automates tasks, cleans data, and surfaces CRM insights

The tool aims to boost adoption across sales, marketing, and customer success by making CRM use conversational

Its debut follows a broader CRM trend, with vendors like Workbooks pushing AI‑driven, more predictive customer

We can now add Insightly to the ever-growing list of CRM platforms that are integrating Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) tools to empower users, streamline workflows, and get the most out of their CRM.

Earlier this week, Insightly launched Copilot, an AI chatbot that allows users to “instantly automate tasks, retrieve context-rich insights, and manage customer relationships through simple queries."

"Most teams use only a fraction of their CRM's capabilities," said Steve Oriola, CEO of Insightly. "Copilot changes that by turning Insightly into an assistant that helps you get answers, stay organized, and drive revenue without added clicks or complexity."

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro, Insightly said Copilot has four key features:

Conversational task management (allowing users to say, or type, what they need Copilot to do)

AI–powered data hygiene (using Copilot to identify duplicates, clean records, and maintain accuracy)

Insight generation (enabling users to proactively surface key trends, priority leads, and follow-up opportunities)

Ease of adoption (with an AI chatbot, using CRM becomes more intuitive for everyone, regardless of their skill level).

Following the trend

Insightly says the AI chatbot can be used by different departments, including sales, marketing, and customer success.

"Copilot makes it possible for small and mid–market organizations to compete like enterprises," Oriola added. "It's a companion that helps your teams focus on customers and deals. Nothing gets lost, forgotten, or buried in notes."

Less than a week ago, another CRM platform - Workbooks - announced a similar thing, saying the “new era of CRM” arrived. “AI will define the next generation of customer engagement: more predictive, more personalised, and ultimately, more profitable,” Workbooks’ CEO said at the time.

The same company also argues that 90% of UK business leaders regularly use AI, but just 16% have integrated it into their CRM. Insightly claims a similar thing, saying recent research showed just 34% of sales teams fully adopting their CRM.

