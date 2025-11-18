Your favorite Microsoft 365 apps are getting a load more Copilot AI Agents - Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint all get a boost

Microsoft reveals many new AI agents at Ignite 2025

Agent Mode also gets expansions across Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Outlook users also get extra AI services and tools

Microsoft is launching a host of new AI Agents for Word, Excel and PowerPoint powered by Copilot as the company looks to boost agent adoption among its workforce.

Announced at Microsoft Ignite 2025, the new agents will be able to create content for the specific program via prompts entered into Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat.

Microsoft says the process is as easy as typing a prompt, with the agent then asking follow-up questions to tailor the output to the user's needs, before transferring over to the desired program.

Agents everywhere in Microosft 365

So what can the new capabilities do? In Excel, the agent would be able to turn data into charts, summaries and insights using built-in formulas and logic, making project plans much more immersive and informative.

In Word, the agent can bring together and organize a variety complex information into clear, well-written documents, and in PowerPoint, it can builds presentations with storytelling and visual structure — keeping your audience engaged and attentive.

Early access is available through the Frontier program for Microsoft 365 Copilot licensed customers and will be coming soon to Frontier for Microsoft 365 Personal, Family and Premium subscribers.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Elsewhere, Microsoft also revealed new Copilot updates for Outlook, helping its email users solve common issues around scheduling conflicts and email summaries.

The email service will now allow users to schedule meetings directly from chat, with Copilot finding available times, books rooms, draft agendas and send invites. Copilot will also be able to help resolve scheduling conflicts for 1:1s and personal events, with users able to set preferences for which meetings are flexible, so Copilot can automatically reschedule when double-booked, notifying users of changes.

Mobile Outlook users will be able to use their voice to ask Copilot to carry out a number of tasks, including summarizing unread emails, drafting replies, deleting, archiving, pinning and flagging.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The company also revealed its Agent Mode capability, recently introduced in Excel and Word to allow Copilot to create, edit and format content directly within the app, has now been expanded with new features, as well as being extended to PowerPoint.

The latter will mean that Agent Mode can now update existing PowerPoint decks using your company's branded template, and users can also create new slides, rewrite and format text, insert and style tables, add images and rearrange content.

In Excel, Agent Mode can now easily bring external data into workbooks with an integrated web search capability, as well as being able to choose between Anthropic and OpenAI reasoning models - and in Word, Agent Mode can now use Work IQ to automatically select relevant sources like files, emails and meetings, ensuring documents reflect the latest and contextually accurate information.

